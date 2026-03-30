From Sell-Down Overhang to Heavy Institutional Holdings: Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) Upgrades Its Shareholder Structure and Opens the Door to Value Re-Rating

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Over the past two years, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) has persistently faced a major valuation overhang in the capital markets, namely the supply-side pressure created by the gradual exit of early shareholders through block trades.

In his Chairman’s Statement, Chairman Zhao Tianyang said that this historical issue has now entered a stage of clear easing. Looking back at the company’s shareholder structure, Shoucheng Holdings introduced multiple rounds of strategic investors during its entrepreneurial and transformation phases. Angel-round investors included Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and ORIX; Series A investors included Hopu, JD.com, and Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center; while Series B investors included institutions such as Sunshine Insurance. These shareholders supported the company’s development for periods ranging from three to five years to as long as seven to eight years, and their gradual exits are, in essence, a normal process of capital rotation during a company’s growth.

More importantly, Zhao Tianyang noted in the statement that most of the shares sold by exiting shareholders were proactively taken up by top-tier international investors and professional institutional investors from both China and overseas. This means that the sell-down pressure that previously troubled the market has largely been absorbed. It also indicates that ownership is shifting from early-stage and purely financial investors to professional institutions with stronger conviction in the company’s long-term value proposition, resulting in simultaneous improvements in both shareholder structure and shareholder quality. For the market, this is not only an inflection point in supply-side pressure, but also the basis for a shift in valuation logic.

Chairman Zhao Tianyang also stated that the company is determined to ensure that investors at different stages can all share in the rewards of the company’s growth, further strengthening market expectations for the realization of the company’s long-term value.

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