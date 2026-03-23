From SGD to Global Spending: How Singaporeans Can Avoid FX Fees While Travelling Overseas

SINGAPORE, Mar 23, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Travelling overseas is exciting, but foreign exchange (FX) fees can quietly add up and increase your overall trip expenses. Many Singaporeans are now exploring smarter ways to manage overseas spending, and a multi-currency debit card can help reduce unnecessary FX charges while shopping, dining, and booking activities abroad. Whether you are heading to Japan, Australia, Europe, or the US, understanding how FX fees work can help you stretch your Singapore dollars further. Even a 3% fee on a SGD 5,000 trip translates to SGD 150, which could easily cover a nice meal or attraction tickets.

When spending overseas, banks typically apply a currency conversion spread and may also charge overseas transaction fees ranging between 2.5% and 3.5%. On top of that, dynamic currency conversion at merchants can add another 4-8% markup. These layered charges might not be obvious at checkout, but they can significantly increase your travel budget.

With a bit of planning and the right payment tools, Singaporeans can minimise these costs and enjoy more transparent spending abroad.

Understanding Where FX Fees Come From

Before looking at solutions, it helps to understand how FX fees are structured. Most traditional credit and debit cards issued in Singapore apply a foreign transaction fee when you pay in a currency other than SGD. This fee usually combines the card network’s conversion rate and an additional bank administrative charge.

For example, if you spend the equivalent of SGD 1,000 in Bangkok or Seoul, a 3% fee adds around SGD 30 to your statement. Over a 10-day trip with shopping and dining expenses of SGD 4,000, total FX charges could reach SGD 120 or more. These amounts may seem small per transaction but can accumulate quickly across hotels, theme parks, transport passes, and shopping malls.

How a Multi-Currency Debit Card Can Help

A multi-currency debit card allows users to hold and spend multiple foreign currencies directly from one account. Instead of converting SGD at the point of sale for every purchase, you can preload currencies such as USD, EUR, JPY, or AUD in advance. This setup can help reduce conversion fees and give you more control over exchange rates.

For instance, if you are travelling to Japan and expect to spend the equivalent of SGD 3,000, you can convert SGD to JPY when rates are favourable before departure. If the exchange rate improves even by 1%, that difference could mean savings of around SGD 30 on your total spend.

Many multi-currency debit cards also offer competitive interbank or near-interbank rates with low or zero foreign transaction fees. While terms vary by provider, this structure may result in lower overall costs compared to traditional cards. Additionally, you can track balances in different currencies via mobile apps, which helps you manage budgets more clearly during travel.

Practical Ways Singaporeans Can Reduce FX Charges

Beyond choosing the right card, several practical habits can help minimise FX fees while shopping overseas.

Pay in the local currency whenever possible

When a payment terminal offers the option to pay in SGD or the local currency, selecting the local currency can help you avoid dynamic currency conversion markups. Merchants may apply rates that are 4-8% higher than market rates when you choose SGD. On a SGD 2,000 shopping bill in Seoul, that difference could translate to an extra SGD 80 or more. Paying in the local currency often results in a more transparent rate from your bank or card provider.

Plan large purchases in advance

If you are considering buying luxury goods in Europe or electronics in Japan, estimating your total spend beforehand can help you prepare accordingly. Planning major purchases can also help you avoid last-minute conversions at less competitive airport rates.

Avoid exchanging large sums at airports

Airport money changers often offer less competitive exchange rates compared to city money changers in Singapore or digital FX platforms. The difference might range from 1% to 3%. On SGD 2,000 exchanged at the airport, this gap could mean paying SGD 20 to SGD 60 more than necessary. Using a multi-currency debit card for most transactions can reduce the need to carry large amounts of cash.

Monitor overseas ATM withdrawal fees

Withdrawing cash overseas may involve both local ATM fees and your bank’s overseas withdrawal charges. These combined costs can range between SGD 5 and SGD 15 per withdrawal, excluding FX spreads. Planning fewer, slightly larger withdrawals, or relying more on card payments, can help reduce repeated charges. Some multi-currency debit cards may offer more competitive ATM withdrawal terms, depending on the provider.

Comparing Travel Spending Options

Credit cards may offer travel rewards but often carry foreign transaction fees of around 3%. Using cash helps you to do away with card fees but requires you to exchange money upfront, sometimes at less competitive rates.

A multi-currency debit card sits somewhere in between, combining digital convenience with potentially lower FX costs, while offering more flexibility. For frequent travellers visiting destinations like Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, or the US several times a year, this flexibility can make budgeting more predictable.

Avoiding FX fees does not require complex strategies. Small adjustments in how you pay, when you convert currency, and which card you use can collectively reduce costs. While exchange rates fluctuate and fees vary across providers, informed decisions can help you minimise hidden charges and make the best of your overseas trips.

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Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: iQuanti

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