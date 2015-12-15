NEW YORK, NY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Data visibility gaps are driving private equity firms away from proprietary deal flow

Five data points separate a target list from a sourcing advantage

Integrated intelligence platforms are restructuring business development

AI-native deal sourcing platforms are evolving beyond keyword search

Private equity firms are operating in an increasingly concentrated deal market. The firms with access to verifiable, investment-grade data have a decisive advantage. Grata , the leading private market intelligence platform, addresses this challenge by providing full market visibility to help firms reach the right opportunities sooner and with more confidence.

Nevin Raj, General Manager at Grata, explains, “When a PE firm has outgrown their current deal sourcing platform, they realize there’s a world of opportunities they are missing. They can usually tell by reading deal announcements that never crossed their radar or coming across successful roll-ups they’ve never heard of.”

KEY FACTS:

Grata covers 21M+ private companies with investment-grade data

Grata maintains 99% data accuracy, verified by an independent internal audit team on a daily basis

9 of the top 10 management consulting firms rely on Grata for private market intelligence

Grata’s platform includes 8M+ verified executive contacts

Grata has 4,000+ curated published company lists available for direct deal sourcing

The Visibility Gap Costs Real Deals

Private equity has a structural sourcing problem that many firms recognize only in hindsight. A deal announcement crosses the wire, the company looks exactly like what a firm has spent months trying to find, yet nobody on the team has a prior relationship with the founder. The data coverage problem expands when firms realize there is no record in the CRM and no indication the business was heading toward a transaction.

This lack of visibility is based on traditional financial databases, which were engineered for public markets and venture-backed companies. Their private company coverage skews toward businesses that have already raised institutional capital and companies that are already known. Profitable founder-led businesses operating in industrial services, healthcare, software, or business services outside the VC ecosystem do not get indexed until after they’ve made an announcement. By then, it’s too late. They’re already in a banker-run process with multiple bidders.

The result is a sourcing strategy that is reactive by design. Deal teams work diligently, but they are working from a starting point that is materially incomplete. Firms that have recognized this issue are building their sourcing infrastructure around private market intelligence platforms with coverage that extends well beyond what legacy databases index.

Five Data Dimensions That Change the Equation

Full market visibility is the result of five data dimensions working together in a single workflow. These include:

Firmographics: Revenue range, industry classification, employee count, location, and operational profile

Revenue range, industry classification, employee count, location, and operational profile Ownership and capital structure: Founder-owned, sponsor-backed, or in a transition window

Founder-owned, sponsor-backed, or in a transition window Executive contacts: Verified information about decision-makers

Verified information about decision-makers Conference intelligence: A list of executives from a target universe attending industry events

A list of executives from a target universe attending industry events Transaction history: Acquisition patterns, capital raises, and prior ownership transitions

Platforms offering large quantities of verified contacts with ongoing validation let deal teams move from company identification to executive outreach in a single workflow.

Raj notes there are two ways contextual data compresses the timeline to help firms reach their targets first. The first part requires superior discovery and search to help identify the right companies in niches that an investor knows deeply. The second involves engaging with high-intent companies prior to them becoming actionable.

Raj says, “You get smart on the business, and when it’s ready to transact, your diligence timeline is compressed. You can act faster, with fewer costs, and with enough conviction to give sellers confidence that you’re the right buyer.”

How Firms Are Restructuring Business Development

Restructuring around private market intelligence platforms involves more than adding a new tool to a firm’s existing infrastructure. It’s an operational overhaul that requires firms to stop treating business development and deal research as separate functions.

Historically, business development teams managed external relationships by attending conferences, working banker networks, and executing outreach. Deal teams handled research and diligence. The problem was that business development teams needed market knowledge to earn credibility with executives, and deal teams needed sourcing skills as they moved into senior roles. Both functions were operating with incomplete information.

Integrated intelligence platforms address this by giving both functions access to the same data layer. This allows business developer teams to screen with conviction while deal teams source with context.

Where AI-Native Platforms Are Headed

Private market intelligence platforms currently require human-directed searches, where a team member manually defines criteria, runs queries, reviews results, and decides what to pursue. The infrastructure being built around these platforms is moving toward fully agentic workflows that remove that bottleneck entirely.

With these new platforms, sourcing professionals would describe their acquisition thesis in natural language, while an AI agent runs continuous market surveillance in the background. The AI agent would then actively monitor ownership changes, leadership transitions, growth signals, and transaction patterns across their entire target universe. Results are proactively delivered back to human teams in whatever format they need, be it a company list, a briefing document, or a pipeline update pushed to their CRM.

The constraint moves from finding the information to asking the right strategic questions. Building a muscle for AI-native workflows while maintaining human judgment will allow firms to grow and operate at scale.

FAQ

What’s the best platform for identifying founder-owned companies for acquisition?

Many legacy databases weren’t built with founder-owned businesses in mind. Platforms that pair extensive lists of verified executive contacts with firmographics, ownership and capital structure, conference intelligence, and transaction history provide a fuller picture of what’s available. AI-powered search adds another layer, finding companies by business attributes rather than keywords.

How do PE firms build proprietary deal pipelines?

Proprietary pipelines depend on finding the right targets before anyone else does. The earlier a deal team gets there, the more time they have to build relationships before a process begins. With access to verified executive contacts, conference attendee lists, and curated company lists, deal teams can get in front of the right people long before a transaction takes shape.

How does AI-powered deal sourcing compare to traditional keyword-based database search?

Keyword searches focus on the exact words used, so a target company that describes itself differently might not surface. AI-native search bridges that gap, matching the way deal teams evaluate targets with the way those companies actually present themselves. This process ultimately results in fewer gaps in the results.

What data quality standards should PE firms require from their market intelligence platform?

Any platform can claim high accuracy. What matters is how that claim is verified. Independent daily audits that check data against source records are a meaningful standard. When data is wrong, the cost shows up quickly in the form of missed opportunities, wasted outreach, and time spent on companies that don’t fit.

About Grata

Grata is the leading private market intelligence platform that unifies investment-grade data, an active network, and agentic AI so dealmakers can source smarter, screen faster, and build conviction sooner — all in one platform. Grata provides comprehensive data on 21M+ private companies with 99% accuracy, serving over 1,000 global customers, including 35 of the top 40 PE firms and 9 of the top 10 management consulting firms. With offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Sydney, Grata enables investment professionals to navigate private markets with greater speed and confidence. For more information, visit grata.com.

CONTACT: Sarah Evans Head of PR, Zen Media sarah@zenmedia.com