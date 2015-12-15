GAMIVO teams up with Coda to Expand In-game Top-ups to Players

Gamers can choose from over 1000 in-game top-ups for 100 popular titles and enjoy faster delivery times.

Sliema, MALTA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GAMIVO has been expanding its in-game top-up category since launching it on the platform. Its new distribution collaboration with Coda, a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution, marks another step in expanding access to official in-game content for players. The collaboration also increases the number of titles available through GAMIVO’s marketplace. The collaboration is another step forward in providing players with better value, more choice, and greater convenience. It also extends the list of games to which GAMIVO serves as an official reseller.

GAMIVO offers top-ups for the most popular mobile games.

Most AA and AAA video games follow a premium model, where players pay up front to purchase and access the game. However, there’s also a free-to-play model that allows them to install and play games without paying. Instead, the creators earn from optional microtransactions that unlock new content, facilitate gameplay, or speed up progress. This model is characteristic particularly of mobile games. According to Newzoo, this segment grew by 4.5% in 2025, and currently, about 3 billion people play mobile games.

GAMIVO entered the mobile gaming ecosystem in 2024 with the launch of its in-game top-ups category. This functionality allows players to acquire gems, credits, crystals, and other items featured in their favorite releases.

“The category proved popular with players, so we’ve continued expanding it to offer more titles, competitive pricing, and reliable delivery. One of the keys to achieving those goals is partnerships with trusted distributors. Hence, we’re incredibly happy that we have Coda on board,” stated Paweł Zemka, GAMIVO CRO.

Coda is a global leader in out-of-app monetization and commerce solutions, trusted by over 15,000 brands and publishers to drive revenue growth and deepen customer engagement. With access to 90% of the world’s preferred payment methods, Coda connects digital businesses to more than 200 million paying users worldwide.

“The cooperation between GAMIVO and Coda is great news for players because it means that now they will find items for many more games on GAMIVO. As usual, they will be at extraordinary prices, so even the most frugal fans can enhance their gaming experience,” said the GAMIVO representative.

This collaboration slashes delivery times for most gaming top-ups from half an hour to just a few minutes. In an era where digital goods are expected instantly, eliminating wait times is essential for player satisfaction

Security is another important factor because some players want to buy items for their favorite games solely from official resellers. “When it comes to e-commerce, customers should stay careful, especially when they see offers that seem too good to be true. GAMIVO puts its users’ safety first, so it has always cooperated only with verified suppliers. Partnering with Coda and offering content from a trusted distributor adds an additional layer of trust for players.

Through its collaboration with Coda, GAMIVO gains access to official in-game top-ups supplied through Coda’s publisher network. As a result, users can choose from more than 1000 in-game top-ups for 100 popular titles. This list will be continually expanded, as top-ups are a significant addition to the platform’s offer, including video games, software, subscriptions, DLCs, and other digital goods.

About GAMIVO

GAMIVO is an online platform that was created for gamers, but today, its offer extends far beyond the world of gaming. Hence, among the over 200 thousand digital products available on GAMIVO.com, you can find video games for all platforms, software, and gift cards that let you top up your wallet in your favorite online shop or streaming service. Such a diverse offer, flawless shopping process, and everlasting desire to develop have made the platform, founded in 2017, become one of the market leaders in the sector.

Press Inquiries

Andrzej Bazylczuk

andrzej.bazylczuk [at] gamivo.com

https://www.gamivo.com/