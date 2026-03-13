General MRO Aerospace Achieves CAAC Certification, Expanding Global Maintenance Capabilities

MIAMI, FL, Mar 13, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – General MRO Aerospace (GMA) today announced that it has officially received certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), authorizing the company to perform maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for components on Chinese-registered aircraft.

The certification marks a significant milestone in General MRO Aerospace’s international growth strategy and further validates the company’s commitment to the highest standards of safety, quality, and regulatory compliance.

“Achieving CAAC certification is an important step forward for General MRO Aerospace as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Jonathan Cornell, President of General MRO Aerospace. “This approval demonstrates the strength of our quality systems, our technical expertise, and our commitment to supporting Airline and MRO partners worldwide.”

The CAAC approval allows GMA to provide repair and overhaul services for a range of aircraft components in accordance with Chinese aviation regulatory requirements. The certification process included a comprehensive audit of the company’s facilities, quality management system, technical procedures, and regulatory compliance programs.

General MRO Aerospace already operates under FAA Part 145, EASA, CAA, and CAAT quality standards, and the addition of CAAC certification enables the company to better serve operators, lessors, and maintenance providers across the Asia-Pacific aviation market.

“With increasing global demand for high-quality component repair services, this certification strengthens our ability to support customers operating in China and throughout the region,” Cornell added. “We look forward to building strong partnerships with Chinese airlines and aviation organizations.”

General MRO Aerospace specializes in the repair and overhaul of complex aircraft components, supporting commercial and cargo operators worldwide with reliable turnaround times, technical excellence, and customer-focused service.

About General MRO Aerospace

General MRO Aerospace is an AS9110 and ISO 9001 accredited U.S.-based aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider specializing in component repair and support services for commercial aircraft operators worldwide. Operating under FAA Part 145, EASA, CAA, CAAT, and CAAC certification, the company delivers high-quality technical solutions, responsive customer service, and dependable turnaround times to airlines, leasing companies, and MRO partners around the globe.

Media Contact

Michelle Torres

Marketing Specialist

General MRO Aerospace

Mtorres@GeneralMROAerospace.com

www.GeneralMROAerospace.com

SOURCE: General MRO Aerospace

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