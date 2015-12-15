GenFlux Raises $4.2M as Brands Race to Own the AI Answer

DLC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenFlux, a platform helping brands track and optimize how they appear in AI-generated answers, announced a $4.2 million seed funding round led by Symbolic Capital, with participation from Borderless Capital, Frachtis, Dispersion Capital,Delphi Ventures, Bigbrain Holdings.

More than 40% of Gen Z now use ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini as their primary search tools. In a world where AI engines recommend products directly — with no page two — most brands have zero visibility into whether they’re being mentioned, how they’re being described, or what they can do about it.

“In the age of AI search, there are no blue links — your brand either gets recommended or it doesn’t,” said a partner at Symbolic Capital. “GenFlux is building the essential infrastructure for brands to win in this new landscape.”

GenFlux pioneers AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), two emerging disciplines purpose-built for the AI search era. The platform includes:

  • Multi-Engine Tracking: Real-time brand monitoring across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, Grok, DeepSeek, and Meta AI
  • Answer Rank Scoring: Proprietary ranking system measuring where brands appear in AI-generated answers relative to competitors
  • Query Intelligence: AI-powered discovery of the exact questions that trigger brand mentions, with optimization recommendations
  • Content Optimizer: Automated suggestions to restructure content for maximum AI discoverability and citation
About GenFlux

GenFlux equips marketers to succeed as AI agents — rather than traditional search results — drive product discovery. The seed funding will be used to scale the engineering team, launch a self-serve platform, and expand go-to-market efforts across the US and Europe.

Contact:

Leo Park
hi@genflux.site
https://www.genflux.site/

