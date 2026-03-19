Global Capital Reset Takes Centre Stage at Hall Chadwick’s U.S. Capital Access Forum in Singapore

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tension, shifting trade alliances and accelerating technological disruption, global corporate leaders and investors gathered in Singapore last week for Hall Chadwick’s U.S. Capital Access Forum: the Art of an IPO, exploring how companies are repositioning themselves for a new era of global capital formation.

Held over two days at Capella Hotel, Sentosa Island, Singapore, the Forum convened senior executives, capital markets leaders and technology innovators to examine the evolving relationship between capital markets, supply chains, emerging technologies and national economic strategy.

Participants also explored how geopolitical competition, industrial policy and supply-chain realignment are reshaping investment flows across sectors including critical minerals, artificial intelligence, digital assets and financial infrastructure.

The Forum featured Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, as keynote speaker. In his address, he discussed how the world is increasingly recognising the risks of strategic dependence within global supply chains and the need for nations and corporations to strengthen domestic and allied production capacity in critical sectors. He also emphasised that capital markets are increasingly shaped by geopolitical and policy considerations, particularly in areas such as energy, technology and industrial capability.

The programme also brought together senior industry figures including Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; Bob McCooey, Chairman of Nasdaq APAC; Mick McMullen, Chairman of Metals Acquisition Corp II; Dulguun Erdenebaatar, CEO of Boroo Pte Ltd; Jared Shaw, CFO of Animoca Brands; Amar Bedi, CEO of Tashi Network; Gary Dugan, CEO of The Global CIO Office; and David Brudenell, Co-CEO of Decidr.ai, and many more.

Across the programme, speakers examined the growing convergence of capital markets, technology and geopolitics, with particular attention to how global companies can access U.S. capital markets while navigating regulatory shifts, supply-chain volatility and emerging technological disruption.

Opening the Forum, Hall Chadwick Managing Partner Richard Albarran said the global investment landscape is entering a new phase in which capital access, technological capability and geopolitical positioning are increasingly intertwined.

Richard Albarran, Managing Partner of Hall Chadwick, said: “We are entering a period where capital markets, critical resources and technological capability are becoming deeply intertwined with national economic strategy.

This Forum was created to bring together global leaders to explore how companies can access U.S. capital markets while navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical and investment landscape.”

Albarran noted that Hall Chadwick is actively supporting companies pursuing international capital strategies, including transactions announced during the Forum involving major critical minerals and energy infrastructure projects.

A major theme across the Forum was the restructuring of global supply chains and the increasing strategic importance of energy transition resources and critical minerals, which are becoming central to both economic development and national security.

During the panel discussion “The Supply Chain Scramble”, Mick McMullen, Chairman of Metals Acquisition Corp II, and Dulguun Erdenebaatar, Chief Executive Officer of Boroo Pte Ltd, joined Rod Colwell, CEO of Controlled Thermal Resources, and Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals Corp, to share their perspectives on the growing urgency of securing strategic resources, strengthening downstream processing capabilities and building more resilient supply chains amid rising geopolitical competition.

Capital markets leaders also examined how global exchanges are adapting to evolving cross-border listing trends, particularly as companies explore U.S. IPO and SPAC structures to access international capital.

Sharing at the panel discussion “Future Vibrancy on Nasdaq: AI & Robotics”, Bob McCooey, Chairman of Nasdaq APAC, said: “Most companies belong in their local markets, but every year a number of companies with global ambitions choose to list internationally. When they make that decision, we believe Nasdaq offers the strongest platform for global capital and liquidity.”

Sessions also explored topics ranging from the institutional integration of digital assets and stablecoins, to the growing role of artificial intelligence in enterprise systems and capital markets infrastructure.

Speakers highlighted the increasing strategic importance of AI-driven enterprise capability, with companies seeking to develop sovereign technology infrastructure capable of supporting global scale and resilience.

Throughout the Forum, participants discussed how investors and corporations are navigating a period of heightened volatility while positioning themselves for the next phase of global economic growth.

Many noted that the interplay between capital markets, geopolitical competition, technological innovation and industrial policy will likely define global investment strategies for the coming decade.

The Forum concluded with a forward-looking discussion on how corporations and investors are adapting to a rapidly evolving global landscape shaped by geopolitical competition, supply-chain realignment and accelerating technological change. Participants noted that access to deep and liquid capital markets, particularly in the United States, will remain a critical advantage for companies seeking to scale globally, while cross-border hubs such as Singapore will continue to play an important role in facilitating capital flows between East and West.

Reflecting the growing convergence between energy infrastructure, critical minerals and global capital markets, the Forum also coincided with the announcement of a proposed business combination between Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) and Plum Acquisition Corp. IV, which would enable CTR to advance development of its Hell’s Kitchen geothermal and critical minerals project in California. Hall Chadwick is serving as exclusive corporate, financial and lead capital markets advisor to CTR on the transaction.

Richard Albarran, Managing Partner, Hall Chadwick, delivers opening remarks at the U.S. Capital Access Forum: The Art of an IPO, held at Capella Hotel, Sentosa Island, Singapore.

Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization, delivers the keynote address “Trade, Sovereignty & the Capital Reset” at the U.S. Capital Access Forum in Singapore.

Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines, speaks during his keynote address “The Dawn of the Copper Age” at the U.S. Capital Access Forum.

Bob McCooey, Chairman, Nasdaq APAC, speaks at the panel discussion “Future Vibrancy on Nasdaq: AI & Robotics” and delivers closing remarks at the U.S. Capital Access Forum.

Panel discussion “The Supply Chain Scramble” at the U.S. Capital Access Forum.

From left to right:

Lucy Greenleaf, Co-master of ceremonies

Rod Colwell, Chief Executive Officer, ACR;

Mick McMullen, Chairman, Metals Acquisition Corp II;

Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer, Critical Metals Corp;

Dulguun Erdenebaatar, Chief Executive Officer, Boroo Pte Ltd.

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