Haitian Flavouring Releases 2025 Annual Results: Multi-Dimensional Category Growth + Accelerated Globalization – High-Quality Growth Highlights Long-Term Value

HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Condiments are an important carrier of Chinese culinary culture, playing an irreplaceable role in people’s daily diet, the upgrading of the catering industry, and the development of the food industry. As the absolute leader in the condiment industry, Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co., Ltd. (A-share: 603288; H-share: 03288) delivered a high-quality performance report in 2025, leveraging its comprehensive product portfolio, leading digital and intelligent capabilities, and resolute internationalization strategy. The company continues to lead the industry and stands as a well-deserved industry benchmark.

On 26th March, Haitian Flavouring released its 2025 annual report. Financial data shows that in 2025, the company achieved total revenue of RMB 28.873 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.32%. Profitability improved simultaneously, with full-year net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company reaching RMB 7.038 billion, up 10.95% year-on-year; net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company after deducting non-recurring gains and losses amounted to RMB 6.845 billion, a year-on-year rise of 12.81%, and the gross profit margin of its core condiment business reached 41.78%, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.15 percentage points. All operating data hit record highs, demonstrating strong development resilience and core competitiveness, and further widening the gap with industry peers.

Product Matrix Diversification: Building a Foundation for Multi-Dimensional Growth

As a time-honored Chinese enterprise with a 400-year history deeply rooted in the condiment industry, Haitian Flavouring has built a stable and resilient multi-dimensional growth pattern through its continuously enriched product portfolio for the mass market, with its core product categories maintaining a globally leading competitive position.

In the soy sauce category, Haitian Flavouring has always adhered to a consumer-centric approach. Focusing on consumers’ diverse needs, the company has continuously innovated in flavor, functionality, and specifications, establishing a complete product matrix covering both basic mass consumption and various segmented scenarios. Its product lines include not only classic series, premium soy sauce series, and time-honored series for daily cooking, but also healthy and nutritious lines such as organic, less-sodium, iron-fortified, selenium-enriched, and gluten-free products, as well as trendy products such as matsutake premium soy sauce.

In the oyster sauce category, the company insists on selecting premium whole oysters from high-standard marine ranches and simmering them into sauce. With genuine ingredients and rigorous craftsmanship, Haitian oyster sauce maintains its advantage of being “rich in flavor, free from any fishy taste; one simple step to seal in freshness” . Currently, the company has launched diversified products such as Haitian superior oyster sauce and golden label oyster sauce, covering different flavors, packaging specifications, and price points. In response to consumer demand, the company has carried out scenario-based innovation, successively launching new products such as spicy oyster sauce and matsutake fresh oyster sauce to continuously enrich consumer choices.

In the seasoning sauce category, the company’s products are mainly divided into two categories: basic flavored sauces and compound flavored sauces. It has built a product system with rich categories, diverse flavors, and multiple scenarios, such as Chu Hou Paste, Hoisin Sauce, Sauce for Rice, and Mushroom Sauce, which are suitable for different cooking methods. Meanwhile, the company adheres to a dual-wheel layout of “traditional vinegar + specialty vinegar,” developing regional characteristic rice vinegar such as sweet rice vinegar, selected fresh rice vinegar, and kangle vinegar, as well as specialty fruit vinegar including sugar-free apple cider vinegar and raw orange vinegar. This has formed a rich and diverse vinegar product system, further consolidating the company’s all-category competitive advantages, providing solid support for its steady performance growth, and building a profound market barrier.

Benefiting from the recovery of the consumer market and its extensive product portfolio, Haitian Flavouring’s core categories including soy sauce, oyster sauce, and seasoning sauces maintained steady development in 2025, achieving operating revenues of RMB 14.934 billion, RMB 4.868 billion, and RMB 2.917 billion respectively, with year-on-year growth rates of 8.55%, 5.48%, and 9.29%. The three major categories maintained positive growth simultaneously, providing solid support for the overall performance.

As of the end of 2025, Haitian Flavouring has established 7 product series each generating over RMB 1 billion in revenue, and more than 30 product series each exceeding RMB 100 million, with product concentration and competitiveness continuing to improve. Among them, the two products series of Golden Label Light Soy Sauce and Mushroom Dark Soy Sauce have been bestsellers for over 60 years. The two products series of Premium Soy Sauce and Haitian Superior Oyster Sauce have achieved annual revenue of over RMB 1 billion per product for over 10 consecutive years, becoming the core drivers supporting the Company’s steady performance growth and demonstrating strong product vitality and high market recognition.

While consolidating its advantages in core product categories, Haitian Flavouring proactively adapts to the trend of consumption upgrading, invests heavily in new product development, creates trend-setting new products, and forms a continuously evolving growth flywheel. Supported by its industry-leading product strength, the nutritionally healthy product series, represented by organic and less-sodium options, achieved operating revenue with a year-on-year growth rate of 48.3%, significantly outperforming the industry average growth rate and opening up a new growth curve for the Company’s performance growth.

Furthermore, Haitian Flavouring is proactively transforming itself from a “condiments supplier” to a “comprehensive flavor solutions provider,” accurately capturing the new market opportunities brought by the industrialization and chain-upgrading of the catering industry. As of the end of 2025, the Company has cumulatively provided one-stop commercial condiment solutions to catering chains, food enterprises, and numerous global retail brands, further expanding its profit margins.

Meanwhile, the Company boasts leading digitalization-enabled flexible production and customized service capabilities. It can produce up to over 20 specifications and more than 130 SKUs of different products on the same production line, with its customized service response and time-to-market speed leading the industry. Powered by its digital transformation, the Company’s ultimate supply chain has established a new paradigm for the collaborative development of “customization, scale, quality-to-price performance ratio” in the manufacturing industry. This not only ensures stable and safe product quality to meet the stringent requirements of chain catering but also caters to the diverse needs of different users for condiments.

Digitalization Empowers Across the Entire Chain, Technological Innovation Boosts Efficiency

Technology development and technological innovation are the core engines driving Haitian Flavouring’s performance growth. The Company proactively embraces the AI era, deeply integrating artificial intelligence and big data into the entire chain of R&D, production, supply, and sales. This promotes the organic integration of cutting-edge digital technologies with millennia-old brewing techniques, achieving a comprehensive leap in production efficiency, product quality, and operational effectiveness.

Every year, Haitian maintained R&D investment at approximately 3% of its operating revenue, solidifying the foundation for innovation with a long-term perspective. Meanwhile, the Company’s Gaoming production base was successfully recognized as the world’s first “Lighthouse Factory” in the soy sauce brewing industry, a benchmark for smart manufacturing certified by the World Economic Forum, redefining the Digitalization height of the traditional condiments industry.

With comprehensive digital empowerment, Haitian’s supply chain operational efficiency has significantly improved. In 2025, the Company’s On-Time In-Full (OTIF) delivery rate continued to optimize, and customer service levels reached a new height. At the same time, the ratios of manufacturing expenses and direct labor costs to operating costs-two core cost indicators- surpassed those of most peers, achieving a dual breakthrough in quality improvement, efficiency enhancement, and cost control.

Thanks to its outstanding digital practices, in 2025, the Company won numerous awards, including the “CGF China Supply Chain Digitalization and Sustainable Resilience Development Case” and the “National Typical Cases of Digital Transformation in Manufacturing”, establishing itself as a benchmark for digital transformation in the industry. Additionally, the national standard ” General Technical Requirements for Food Production Digital Factories”, led by Haitian, was officially released. This fills the gap in the field of digital factory construction in China’s food industry and provides authoritative and unified technical guidelines and an implementation framework for the Digitalization upgrading of the food industry.

Leveraging smart technologies, the Company also achieved notable progress in green manufacturing. In terms of energy structure, the scale of solar photovoltaic power stations increased by nearly 100%, and a biomass power generation project was also put into operation. Power generated from green energy reached 29 million kWh, while the share of green electricity exceeded 28%. Through a smart water-saving system, the Company made dedicated efforts to set a benchmark in water conservation, recycling 1.88 million cubic meters of water over the past year, equivalent to the capacity of 752 standard swimming pools. In 2025, the Company implemented 128 energy-saving and carbon-reduction initiatives, these efforts resulted in a total reduction of 29,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, marking a solid step forward in its green and low-carbon development.

Accelerating Global Expansion, Charting a New Course on the World Stage

While maintaining its leading position and deepening its presence in the domestic market, Haitian Flavouring has been proactively expanding its international footprint and accelerating its pace to “set sail” for global markets. Adhering to a dual-track development approach of “global standards + local adaptation,” the Company’s products are now sold in over 80 countries and regions worldwide. It has been named a “Chinese Brand Loved by Foreigners” for two consecutive years, reflecting its growing international influence and marking a transition from “product export” to “enterprise globalization.”

Recently, the Company successfully upgraded its British Retail Consortium (BRC) rating from Grade B to Grade A, a testament to its quality control system receiving internationally recognized accreditation and achieving a world-class standard. This accomplishment has instilled strong confidence in the Company’s efforts to further expand its global footprint and enter premium retail channels in Europe and the United States, while also underscoring the high quality and international competitiveness of Haitian’s products.

On March 17, the Company was recognized as a Leading Enterprise in the 2026 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development Selection in recognition of its digital and intelligent transformation as well as its green development practices, affirming the Company’s long-term value creation.

In June 2025, the Company was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking a new milestone as it now operates on the dual A+H share platform. The listing attracted eight prominent domestic and international institutions, including Hillhouse Capital and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), to serve as cornerstone investors, underscoring the international market’s recognition of the Company’s growth potential and providing ample capital to support its global expansion strategy. In the same year, the Company also established its overseas production base, further enhancing its global production and sales network. This provides a solid foundation for building a global supply chain and leveraging the Company’s competitive advantages from the domestic market, marking a critical step forward in the execution of its internationalization strategy.

On the brand development front, the Company continues to deepen its commitment to “400-Year Legacy of Oriental Flavor” Through iconic IPs such as Chef of China, it has captured widespread attention across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and beyond, creating a deep resonance between traditional brewing culture and modern consumer experiences. In addition, the Company launched the “Ambassador for Chinese Flavor” Initiative, bringing together collaborators to ignite global enthusiasm for authentic Chinese cuisine.

Overall, in 2025, Haitian Flavouring delivered an impressive performance, driven by its steady operations and forward-looking strategy. Building on a comprehensive product matrix and leveraging digital empowerment, the Company has successfully achieved a strategic transformation through in-depth, full-channel operations. This has enabled it to establish a core competitive edge capable of withstanding market volatility and navigating industry cycles.

Looking ahead, the Company will continue to uphold its dedication to craftsmanship and innovation, further consolidate its leading position in the domestic market, and steadily accelerate its global expansion. By doing so, it aims to support the high-quality development of the traditional condiment industry, bring the taste of China to the world, and continue to lead the industry toward a new era of higher quality.

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