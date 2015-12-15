HeyNews Launches AdApt to Rewrite Sponsor Ad Copy in Newsletter Publishers’ Own Voice

New tool analyzes a publisher’s editorial tone and rewrites sponsor-provided copy to match, in under 60 seconds

Sheridan, Wyoming, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeyNews, an AI newsletter software company, announced today the launch of AdApt, a tool that rewrites sponsor-provided ad copy to match a newsletter publisher’s established editorial voice. AdApt is available now at https://adapt.heynews.co/.

AdApt is a platform that rewrites sponsor ad copy to match a newsletter publisher’s unique voice in under a minute.

The problem AdApt addresses is common across newsletters of all sizes. Sponsors submit ad copy written in a promotional, generic register that differs from the publisher’s editorial voice. Publishers either send it as-is, risking reader disengagement, or spend significant time rewriting it manually before each send. AdApt replaces that manual rewrite with a structured, automated process that takes under 60 seconds.

The tool operates in three steps:

Voice Analysis: AdApt reviews a recent newsletter issue to map the publisher’s tone, phrasing patterns, cadence, and structural preferences.

The platform detects key elements, including the headline, body content, and call to action, while incorporating relevant brand context from the advertiser’s landing page. Rewritten Output: AdApt generates a revised ad that carries the sponsor’s message in the publisher’s established voice. Voice profiles are saved and reused for future sponsor placements, supporting consistency across recurring advertising partnerships.

“Newsletter publishers spend years developing a voice their readers trust,” said Cagri Sarigoz, Co-founder and CEO of HeyNews. “Then they paste in a sponsor’s copy that sounds like it was written by someone who has never read their newsletter. AdApt exists because that mismatch has a real cost: in clicks, in reader trust, and eventually in what sponsors are willing to pay.”

Readers engage with sponsored content more when it sounds like the newsletter they subscribed to. AdApt was built around that specific problem, not around AI writing in the abstract.

“Publishers tell us the same thing: they know the sponsor copy needs a rewrite, but they don’t want to spend an hour on it before every send,” said Eren Daşkesen, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of HeyNews. “AdApt reduces that to a step they can run in a minute and move on.”

AdApt is available as a standalone product with tiered pricing for individual publishers, professional operators, and media networks managing multiple newsletter properties.

AdApt is the second product in the HeyNews platform, alongside the core HeyNews newsletter writing tool, an AI writing agent that generates full newsletter drafts in a creator’s established voice from their writing archive.

AdApt is available at https://adapt.heynews.co/.

HeyNews develops AI-powered tools for newsletter publishers of all sizes, from independent operators to large media networks. The platform’s core newsletter writing product analyzes a publisher’s writing archive to generate full drafts in the publisher’s own voice, covering content curation, drafting, and editing. AdApt, the company’s second product, serves both sides of the newsletter advertising market: publishers use it to rewrite sponsor-provided copy in their editorial voice, and advertisers use it to generate tailored ad versions for every newsletter placement in a campaign.

