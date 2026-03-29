Integrated Quantum Issues Equity Drawdown Shares

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2026) – Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies (the “Company“) announces that pursuant to the Company’s equity drawdown agreement (the “Alke Agreement“) with Alke Capital Limited (“Alke“) dated effective April 15, 2022 and outstanding drawdown notices accepted by Alke in April 2024 and September 2025, the Company has issued an aggregate of 442,230 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Drawdown Shares“) comprised of 382,592 Drawdown Shares issued at a deemed price per Drawdown Share of $0.2091 pursuant to the Company’s drawdown pursuant to the Alke Agreement in the amount of $80,000 in September 2025, 24,578 Drawdown Shares at a deemed price per Drawdown Share of $0.2519 remaining issuable pursuant to the Company’s drawdown pursuant to the Alke Agreement in April 2024, and 35,060 Drawdown Shares payable as interest at a deemed price per Drawdown Share of $0.1361. The Alke Agreement expired on April 15, 2025, however the Company and Alke agreed to extend the term of the Alke Agreement to permit the completion of the second Alke drawdown. The Alke Agreement was terminated immediately following the second drawdown on September 4, 2025. The delay in the issuance of the Drawdown Shares was as a result of management oversight.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Integrated Quantum

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company’s product offerings include AIQu™ platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL™ is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT’s proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360™ cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

For further information, please contact:

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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