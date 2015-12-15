Introducing DevOpser Lite: A Fast Loading, Secure AI Website Builder

Near-Perfect Google PageSpeed and Accessibility Scores, A+ SecurityHeaders.com Ratings, and Lead Forms That Just Work

HARISH, Israel, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DevOpser today launched DevOpser Lite, an AI-powered landing page builder available at lite.devopser.io that ships landing pages with near-perfect Google PageSpeed scores, and A+ SecurityHeaders.com ratings out of the box.

Users describe their site in natural language, watch the AI build it in real time, then refine with drag-and-drop WYSIWYG editing or further conversation. Because security is built in at the infrastructure level, lead capture forms work reliably from day one — no plugins, no configuration. Every plan includes unlimited webhook automations that you can also build out with natural language prompts to AI, making connecting your form leads to your existing marketing stack almost effortless. There is also support for custom domains and branded emails.

Built for the business owner who needs inquiries, the agency spinning up client sites, and the college student with a great idea.

“Most website builders don’t prioritize page load speed and treat security as an afterthought, but page load speed is essential for ranking highly on Google and good SEO. With DevOpser Lite, a fast, secure, accessible site is the default. And because the security is solid, your forms just work,” said Liat Hoffman, Founder of DevOpser.

All users get a 2 week free trial, and paid plans start at $29/month.

About DevOpser

DevOpser builds secure, AI-native DevOps and SaaS infrastructure. From enterprise hosting to self-service site builders, DevOpser helps anyone go live faster with performance and security built in from the start.

Follow DevOpser on X: @betterdevops

CONTACT: Media Contact: Liat Hoffman, Founder, DevOpser info@devopser.io | @liathoffman on X