Jitterbit Gaining Customer Momentum by Navigating New World Reality of Agentic AI via Integration, Automation and Orchestration

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced unprecedented business momentum for the 2026 fiscal year.

As the AI market evolves faster than any technology adoption in history, Jitterbit has solidified its position as the essential foundation for enterprise-grade automation, orchestration, and AI-driven transformation.

“More than 80% of today’s organizations have between one and 50 AI agents deployed in their environment,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner, quoting new data from the 2026 Jitterbit AI Automation Benchmark Report coming in early March 2026. “The AI revolution is not just about moving fast; it’s about moving with purpose, conviction and governance.”

In an era where agent sprawl is rapidly accelerating, Jitterbit’s layered AI architecture provides necessary AI accountability for the modern enterprise. By recognizing that integration is the indispensable foundation for successful enterprise AI automation, Jitterbit enables organizations to bridge the data divide and take action on AI-driven decisions with precision.

Accelerating Global Growth & Financial Performance

Jitterbit’s results reflect a surging market demand for integrated AI solutions that provide immediate and measurable business value. This significant momentum is driven by the rapid adoption of the Harmony platform as the preferred choice for enterprises looking to modernize their legacy systems through low-code, no-code and agentic solution offerings.

“Jitterbit’s operating strategy was built for durability and longevity, not just growth. The results speak for themselves as Jitterbit is one the most financially resilient organizations in the space with strong margins, accelerating AI adoption, and a platform built for what enterprises actually need right now,” said Conner.

The company’s financial results underscore Jitterbit’s ability to maintain high growth while achieving significant gains in operational efficiency and profitability.

Q4 Core Bookings Growth: +53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and +8% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

+53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and +8% year-over-year (YoY) growth. Expansion Velocity: Achieved a 7% average quarter-over-quarter growth for the last 5 fiscal quarters.

Achieved a 7% average quarter-over-quarter growth for the last 5 fiscal quarters. Profitability: Adjusted EBITDA grew 58% over the prior year as gross margin surged 330 basis points; operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, fell by 541 basis points, reflecting disciplined operational excellence.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 58% over the prior year as gross margin surged 330 basis points; operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, fell by 541 basis points, reflecting disciplined operational excellence. Record AI growth: Developed market-ready AI bundles that have produced record numbers in AI solution sales and pipeline growth in just four months.

Product Innovation, Reliability and the Gold Standard of Security

By achieving an industry-first certification and delivering record-breaking uptime, Jitterbit provides the security and reliability that modern IT leaders require. The company’s commitment to quality ensures that every customer-led enhancement translates into a more powerful, stable automation experience.

“Our layered AI architecture focuses on democratizing complex integrations, allowing users to move seamlessly between traditional automation and advanced agentic workflows,” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary. “By prioritizing a layered AI approach, we ensure that every AI-driven action is grounded in secure enterprise data and remains fully transparent to IT leadership.”

Trusted AI Leader: Jitterbit is the first company in the integration space to achieve ISO 42001 certification, the international standard for AI management systems, adding to its robust portfolio of SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 security compliance achievements.

Jitterbit is the first company in the integration space to achieve ISO 42001 certification, the international standard for AI management systems, adding to its robust portfolio of SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 security compliance achievements. Unrivaled Reliability: Maintained 99.999% uptime while delivering an 85% improvement in overall product quality.

Maintained 99.999% uptime while delivering an 85% improvement in overall product quality. Feature Velocity: Announced 37 new AI products, features and capabilities across nine major product launches in the last two years.

Announced 37 new AI products, features and capabilities across nine major product launches in the last two years. Customer-Driven Value: Successfully implemented more than 1,000 customer-led enhancements in the last 12 months alone.

Expanding Market Reach Through Dynamic Partner Ecosystem

Jitterbit’s partner strategy is driving massive scale by empowering a global network of resellers, value-add resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). By launching a comprehensive new program and focusing on high-value MSP strategies, Jitterbit is creating a force multiplier for digital transformation using AI. This collaborative approach has made the channel a primary engine for new logo acquisition and expansion business.

Global Partner Program: Launched in 2025, the program is adding three new partners every week, with 60-plus partners added to date.

Launched in 2025, the program is adding three new partners every week, with 60-plus partners added to date. Market Leadership: Jitterbit CRO Luca Taglioretti has been honored as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief , reflecting the success of the new global partner program and MSP strategy.

Jitterbit CRO has been honored as a , reflecting the success of the new global partner program and MSP strategy. Performance: 42% of all new logo business is now driven via referral, resale, and MSP channels, with partners influencing 23% of all new and expansion business.

Delivering Unmatched Value and World-Class Customer Support

Jitterbit measures its success through the eyes of the customer, prioritizing rapid time-to-value and a seamless implementation experience. By delivering a ‘follow-the-sun’ support model, the company has ensured that its global enterprise base receives expert assistance exactly when they need it. The overwhelming volume of G2 badges and high customer satisfaction scores serve as a testament to Jitterbit’s obsession with excellence.

G2 Market Validation: Earned 219 G2 Badges since 2024, including a triple No. 1 ranking in G2 Enterprise Implementation.

Earned 219 G2 Badges since 2024, including a triple No. 1 ranking in G2 Enterprise Implementation. Delivering Real-World ROI: Recognized for Best Estimated ROI, Most Implementable, and Fastest Implementation in the Enterprise category.

Recognized for Best Estimated ROI, Most Implementable, and Fastest Implementation in the Enterprise category. Support Excellence: Achieved a 99% agent rating leveraging high-touch, always-available ‘follow-the-sun’ service model.

Achieved a 99% agent rating leveraging high-touch, always-available ‘follow-the-sun’ service model. Customer Sentiment: Boasting an 87% Product Rating, 94% for Ease of Use and a 96% Likelihood to Recommend score.

