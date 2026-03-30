JS Global Announces 2025 Annual Results, Adjusted Net Profit Up 338%

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock Code: 1691.HK) (“JS Global” or the “Group”) has announced its annual results for 2025, reporting revenue of USD1.66 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.1%. Gross profit was USD534 million, up 4.6% year-on-year, with gross profit margin improving to 32.2%. On an adjusted basis, the Group’s revenue from third parties reached USD1.565 billion, an increase of 14.8% year-on-year, while adjusted net profit was USD31.10 million, up 338.0% year-on-year. This demonstrates the very strong performance of the Group’s core operations and a clear improvement in profitability on an adjusted basis.

In 2025, the SharkNinja APAC segment delivered strong growth, mainly driven by continued market share gains of its core product categories, successful expansion into new product categories and rapid entry into new markets. For example, in the cordless vacuum cleaner market in Japan, the brand strength and product competitiveness of Shark continued to improve. At the same time, the Group continued to launch new products in the Japan market, such as upgraded portable blenders and new cooking appliances, further enriching Ninja’s product portfolio in Japan. The Group’s core categories in Australia and New Zealand also continued to perform well, mainly benefiting from the strong performance of new products such as cordless vacuum cleaners, ice beverage makers and coffee machines. In other countries and regions in Asia Pacific, the Group is also actively expanding, accelerating its layout and development in emerging markets.

In 2025, the Joyoung segment achieved modest growth in domestic sales revenue, mainly driven by the contribution of differentiated new products and product mix optimisation, and realised a recovery in profitability through initiatives such as tighter control of selling expenses and improved marketing efficiency. Various “trade-in of old for new” and “government subsidy” policies launched by different levels of government in China boosted demand for certain mid- to high-end products. In response, Joyoung promptly launched its “Space Series” of new products, which focus on key value propositions such as high quality, stylish design, outstanding value-for-money and health and wellness, enhancing consumers’ quality of life while better addressing their emotional needs.

Overall, in 2025, while maintaining steady revenue growth, JS Global further strengthened the growth potential and earnings resilience of its principal businesses.

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