Bazaarvoice clients can now syndicate photos and videos from Instagram users, Bazaarvoice Influenster Sampling Campaigns, and their brand-owned content to Lowe’s

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bazaarvoice, Inc., the world’s most trusted network of authentic consumer voices, today announced that Lowe’s is now part of the Bazaarvoice Visual Syndication Network (VSN). Through the Bazaarvoice VSN, brands strengthen their retail presence by syndicating high-impact visual content to product pages to engage shoppers and drive conversions.

With Bazaarvoice’s automated content supply chain, the vendors and sellers who partner with Lowe’s can now seamlessly source photo and video content, including content from Bazaarvoice Sampling programs, social media, and brand-owned libraries, apply intelligent product tagging, secure usage rights, and syndicate directly to Lowe’s.

This partnership with Bazaarvoice will redefine social shopping for their customers with authentic, shoppable experiences fueled by inspiring social content. For their vendors, it has never been easier to show up and stand out with content that drives discovery, converts shoppers, and delivers results.

By joining the Bazaarvoice Visual Syndication Network, Lowe’s vendors can now get:

Streamlined content workflows: Centralize and automate content sourcing, tagging, and rights management—whether it’s social UGC, Influenster Sampling content, or brand-owned content.

Centralize and automate content sourcing, tagging, and rights management—whether it’s social UGC, Influenster Sampling content, or brand-owned content. Retail-ready PDP content: Share shoppable, brand-safe content optimized to connect with shoppers and drive conversions.

Share shoppable, brand-safe content optimized to connect with shoppers and drive conversions. Amplified content reach: Extend the visibility of your best social content across a network of leading retailers to maintain consistent visibility.

Extend the visibility of your best social content across a network of leading retailers to maintain consistent visibility. Proven retail conversion impact: Authentic social content on Bazaarvoice Vibe-powered PDPs delivers an average 251% increase in onsite conversion rates.

To get started collecting and distributing visual UGC to Lowe’s, visit the Bazaarvoice website.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects over 13,000 brands and retailers to the authentic shopper content that powers commerce. We source, verify, and amplify authentic product ratings, reviews, photos, and videos at scale — driving reach, traffic, and conversion. We turn user-generated content (UGC) into your most powerful sales and marketing asset, ensuring your products are discovered, trusted, and chosen.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across North America, Europe, India, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Venticinque

Lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com