Mavenir and Turkcell Partner to Accelerate AI Enabled Network Service Deployments for Innovation in Telecom #MWC26

BARCELONA, Spain, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the software company building AI-by-design mobile networks, and Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology company today signed an MoU to accelerate the mobile network operator’s deployment of voice and messaging AI applications. The partnership will focus on supporting Turkcell’s strategic direction to introduce AI-powered services that simplify customers’ daily lives and enhance their overall experience.

Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS architecture will support the development and rollout of advanced new services, bringing new value to traditional voice and messaging capabilities. By embedding AI directly into the mobile core, Mavenir enables Turkcell to accelerate continuous innovation, deliver advanced customer experiences, ensure carrier-grade quality, and advance Turkcell’s evolution toward AI-native communications. Through the collaboration, Turkcell and Mavenir will create innovative AI-based value-added services built for flexible packaging, tiering and enhanced customer experience.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Chief Technology Officer of Turkcell, said: “At Turkcell, we continuously explore how network innovation can translate into high-quality customer experiences and operational efficiency. This partnership with Mavenir, adopting their AI-by-design approach and cloud-native expertise, will accelerate our delivery of cutting-edge technology.”

Brandon Larson, Mavenir’s SVP & General Manager, Cloud, AI & IMS Business Strategy, said: “There is real power in AI when it’s delivered with a clear focus on solving a problem and adding real customer value – Turkcell has specific objectives it is seeking to reach, not least of which is the power to introduce exciting new services. AI redefines the economics of traditional voice and messaging capabilities, and this partnership will bring that to life.”

This partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-native network capabilities, where intelligence is embedded directly into core services rather than delivered through over-the-top applications.

For operators, this opens the door to:

Premium AI voice and messaging services

AI-powered customer care enablement

Tiered consumer AI subscriptions

AI is central to the evolution from Telco to TechCo, harnessing existing assets like IMS and cloud-native core networks to create differentiated, revenue-generating AI services.

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos.

For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d40e7dd2-87b8-4b45-a3ac-34479830c4be