MD Pharma’s UVeCARE Celebrates Major Win at Natural Health Awards 2025

UVeCARE earned major recognition at the Natural Health Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, winning the prestigious Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 title and Best Face Brightening Sunscreen for its 3-in-1 Brightening Up Sunscreen, reflecting strong consumer trust in its innovative skincare solutions.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2026) – UVeCARE has achieved notable recognition at the Natural Health Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, securing the prestigious ‘Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025’ title. Additionally, the brand was honored with the DIAMOND Award for ‘Best Face Brightening Sunscreen,’ marking another significant milestone.

The Iconic Brand honour is reserved for brands whose influence, credibility, and vision have left a lasting mark on the health and wellness sector. It celebrates organisations that inspire trust, demonstrate consistent leadership, and create products that genuinely enhance daily routines. For MD Pharma, UVeCARE’s win at the Natural Health Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 highlights its strong track record of consumer trust and consistent popularity among Malaysian users.

Chosen by Consumers Across Malaysia

The Natural Health Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 are determined entirely by consumer votes, reflecting real-world trust and preference. This year, the public honoured UVeCARE 3 in 1 Brightening Up Sunscreen with the Best Face Brightening Sunscreen award, recognising its protective, hydrating, brightening, and carefully formulated skincare benefits.

As a dermatologist-recommended product, UVeCARE 3-in-1 Brightening Up Sunscreen combines protective and nourishing benefits to maintain a radiant and even-toned complexion. Its lightweight formulation is designed for safe daily use, absorbing quickly without leaving a greasy feel or white cast.

These distinctions highlight the brands’ ability to meet consumer expectations with results-oriented solutions.

MD Pharma’s UVeCARE Celebrates Major Win at Natural Health Awards 2025

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MD Pharma Sdn Bhd’s Director and Pharmacist, Mr. Andrew Tan, delivers his acceptance speech for the Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 award.

Recognised for Innovation and Expertise

UVeCARE has earned strong consumer confidence through consistent quality, transparency, and innovation. Representing MD Pharma Sdn Bhd, Mr. Andrew Tan, Director and Pharmacist, officially accepted the Natural Health Iconic Brand award for UVeCARE 3-in-1 Brightening Up Sunscreen, highlighting the brand’s success in developing skincare solutions specifically for the Asian market.

He added, “UVeCARE was created as more than just a sunscreen. It is a three-in-one daily shield that protects against UV damage, brightens the skin, and strengthens the skin barrier. Lightweight, non-greasy, no white cast, and formulated for sensitive Asian skin living in a hot, humid climate, it is ideal for daily use. I sincerely thank the judges, R&D partners, healthcare professionals, dermatologists, MD Pharma team, and every consumer who trusts UVeCARE. This award inspires us to continue innovating with purpose.”

Celebrating Excellence in Everyday Skincare

The awards ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur on 29 January 2026, recognised brands that make a tangible impact on personal health and wellness. UVeCARE wins reaffirm their commitment to innovative, consumer-focused skincare solutions that enhance confidence, comfort, and everyday radiance.

Through these achievements, UVeCARE continues to set high standards for quality and innovation, ensuring that every product reflects their promise of efficacy, reliability, and care for modern consumers.

About UVeCARE

UVeCARE is a brand under MD Pharma Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian company that develops and markets skincare and personal care products. Founded by pharmacist Andrew Tan Eng Joo, who has 28 years of professional experience, MD Pharma is a pioneering skincare company committed to developing products that effectively meet the needs of sensitive and sun-exposed skin. To learn more about their products, visit their Instagram account: uvecare_malaysia and Facebook account: UVecare Sunscreen.

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia’s leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2025awards/.

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