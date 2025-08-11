Melbourne AI Agency Enterprise Monkey Quits ChatGPT Over Pentagon Deal

Bestselling Author and Enterprise Monkey CEO Aamir Qutub pulls his AI agency off OpenAI and revises his published book on AI, citing the company’s Pentagon contract and introduction of advertising as the final straws

Melbourne, Australia, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enterprise Monkey, a Melbourne-based AI agency, today announced it is switching all internal AI operations, agents, and new product development to Anthropic’s Claude. The decision follows OpenAI’s introduction of advertising inside ChatGPT in early February, and was accelerated by the Trump administration’s decision to blacklist Anthropic after the company refused to allow its AI to be used for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

Bestselling Author and Melbourne AI Agency owner showcasing his book The CEO who mocked AI during a keynote session.

The announcement comes as the #QuitGPT movement surges globally, with over 700,000 users abandoning ChatGPT and the hashtag amassing more than 36 million views on X.

“When a government punishes a company for refusing to build surveillance tools, every tech company needs to decide which side they’re on. We’ve decided,” said CEO Aamir Qutub, author of The CEO Who Mocked AI (Until It Made Him Millions) and host of The Dumb Monkey Show podcast.

Not Just Ethics — A Technical Decision

Qutub emphasised this isn’t purely an ethical stand. “Claude is technically better for what we build — autonomous agents that actually run businesses. MCP integrations, native tool use, structured reasoning — Claude is purpose-built for agentic AI. And we’ve seen hallucination issues in OpenAI’s models that haven’t improved across their recent releases. When your agents are making real business decisions, accuracy is everything.”

Enterprise Monkey’s own AI agent, Zee, already runs entirely on Claude, autonomously managing email, CRM, content production, and media outreach.

Clients Remain Platform-Independent

Enterprise Monkey’s client advice remains independent of this decision. The company will continue to recommend and build on OpenAI where it’s the best fit, and continues to advocate Microsoft Copilot 365 for enterprise productivity.

“Our job is to give clients the best advice, full stop. This is about where we invest our own R&D, our own agents, our own IP. We’re not in the business of pushing platforms — we’re in the business of solving problems,” said Qutub.

Qutub is also revising his book — a fictional story of a construction CEO who transforms from AI sceptic to advocate. The new edition will switch ChatGPT references to Claude and broaden its focus to ethical and sovereign AI alternatives.

Read Enterprise Monkey’s full statement: https://enterprisemonkey.com.au/why-enterprise-monkey-switching-openai-claude-and-joining-quitgpt-movement/

About Enterprise Monkey

Enterprise Monkey is a Melbourne-based AI agency helping businesses design, build, and deploy AI-powered systems. Specialising in AI strategy, autonomous agents, and digital transformation. Learn more at enterprisemonkey.com.au.

