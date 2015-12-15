Metirionic Debuts Industry-First Bluetooth Channel Sounding Solution for Simultaneous Distance and Angle Precision

Advanced Signal Processing Engine Powers a Global Ecosystem of Precision Ranging Solutions at Embedded World 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Embedded World — Metirionic, a pioneer in wireless ranging and positioning technologies, today announced a breakthrough in spatial awareness with the first public demonstration of high-accuracy distance and precision angle estimation using Bluetooth® Channel Sounding measurements. This implementation leverages the Metirionic Advanced Ranging Stack (MARS) with a quad-antenna array to estimate range plus bearing from a single Bluetooth® Channel Sounding procedure. By estimating the Channel Impulse Response (CIR) to characterize indoor multipath, Metirionic applies advanced signal processing to identify the direct path and suppress reflection-induced errors. Metirionic converts Channel Sounding PCT measurements (I/Q terms) into actionable intelligence required for the next generation of secure access and industrial applications.

Metirionic has been instrumental in enabling a diverse range of hardware platforms, providing the essential signal-processing layer for Nordic Semiconductor’s ultra-low power Bluetooth LE solutions and Synaptics’ Veros™ WiFi/BT combo chipsets. These collaborations, alongside partnerships with Ezurio, onceLabs, and Ellisys, demonstrate how MARS-powered systems provide the decision-making reliability needed to determine not just a user’s distance, but their precise spatial context. This is critical for high-security applications like digital keys and smart building controls, where knowing which side of a door a user resides is paramount to the applications proper functioning.

“Bluetooth Channel Sounding is a transformative capability, though the leap from raw chipset output to a reliable commercial product demands advanced signal processing,” said Attila Romer, Managing Director at Metirionic. “MARS serves as the essential glue that translates complex real-world RF environments into performance that delivers across a variety of partner platforms. By enabling the industry’s first simultaneous distance and angle solution, we are giving developers the tools to build beyond proximity detection, creating spatial-aware applications that can accurately determine a user’s position with sub-meter accuracy.”

The Metirionic Ecosystem in Action

The demonstrations at Embedded World highlight the versatility of the Metirionic stack across different hardware architectures:

Distance and Angle Estimation Demo: MARS combined with a quad-antenna initiator using Nordic’s nRF54L15 chipset on an Ezurio module is used to derive simultaneous distance and angle estimation. The demo features a dual-antenna Ezurio evaluation board as the reflector. The real-time spatial data are visualized with the Metirionic Channel Sounding Evaluation application.

Secure Access Alarm Demo: A live demonstration featuring the Synaptics Veros™ connectivity chipset and Astra™ IoT platform highlights the technology’s convenience for end-user applications. As the initiator, the alarm panel performs all MARS signal processing locally, independently calculating proximity to make the secure decision to disarm as the user approaches with the smartphone.

Dual-Antenna Solution Now Available: Ezurio’s commercially available nRF54L15 dual-antenna development kits will be on display. These kits, supported by Metirionic software and evaluation developer tools, provide a 2x performance increase over single-antenna designs, offering a rapid evaluation path for spatial diversity. Ezurio is demonstrating this solution in Hall 4, Stand 4-475.

Channel Sounding Door Lock: A static showcase of the Bauer Bluetooth Channel Sounding door lock illustrates the transition to commercial products. Developed with embedded and mobile software support from onceLabs, the lock utilizes MARS to ensure secure perimeter detection on Nordic’s nRF54L15. Live demonstrations of the Bauer Products door lock are on display in the Nordic Semiconductor (Hall 4A, Stand 4A-310) and Zephyr (Hall 4, Stand 4-170) exhibits.

Protocol Analysis & Validation: In collaboration with Ellisys, and announced today, Metirionic is demonstrating how the Bluetooth Vanguard™ analysis system captures raw PCT (I/Q) data, which is then transformed by the Metirionic Evaluation Application into precise positioning information for lab-based development and validation.

Paving the Path to Commercialization

Metirionic accelerates the time-to-market for Bluetooth 6.x products with Channel Sounding through a comprehensive three-fold offering: advanced positioning algorithms (MARS), Channel Sounding evaluation software, and engineering services. By partnering with leading silicon suppliers, module providers (including Ezurio, Minew, Raytac, and Fanstel), antenna specialists, and other industry stakeholders including onceLabs, Metirionic ensures that product companies have a solid path to commercialization through expert ideation and development.

Visit Metirionic at Embedded World

Experience the future of precision ranging and spatial awareness with Bluetooth Channel Sounding. Visit Metirionic in Hall 4, Stand 4-580 to see these demonstrations and discuss your project requirements with our technical experts. To schedule a meeting, email contact@metirionic.com or stop by our booth. Metirionic’s technology is also on display in partner booths as outlined above.

About Metirionic

Metirionic develops signal-processing algorithmic solutions for mobile and IoT applications, along with evaluation tools and engineering services that help customers accelerate development, validate performance, and bring next-generation wireless products to market. The company’s expertise includes advanced distance and angle-estimation techniques for Bluetooth and other short-range wireless systems, supporting industrial, consumer, and IoT applications. More info at https://metirionic.com .

Legal Notices

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.