MWM AI: The Platform Behind 1 Billion Downloads, Now Turning Prompts into App Businesses

MWM AI Platform Screenshot of the MWM AI platform, which turns simple prompts into native mobile app businesses with built-in distribution, monetization, and growth tools.

Applications Made with MWM AI Selection of applications created with MWM AI, illustrating the range of mobile apps that can be generated from simple prompts.

Paris, March 19th, 2026

MWM , the leading mobile app publisher behind 1 billion downloads , today launches MWM AI, the first platform to turn simple prompts into native iOS app businesses.

, the leading mobile app publisher behind , today launches Powered by 14 years of mobile expertise, MWM AI gives 500 million creators, solopreneurs, and SMBs worldwide the tools to build, launch, and scale app businesses with built-in distribution, monetization, and growth.



Applications Made with MWM AI

The “Shopify Moment” for the App Economy

MWM AI marks a turning point for the app economy. More than a coding tool, it is the first platform built to transform an idea into a real mobile business, handling the entire lifecycle from creation to distribution, monetization, and scale. Where traditional copilots help developers write code, MWM AI helps creators and entrepreneurs launch native, App Store-ready businesses from a simple prompt. MWM AI aims to have the same impact on the mobile app economy that Shopify had on e-commerce.

Every app is generated in native Swift for Apple platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. In its first week of beta, MWM AI was used to generate over 5,000 apps, spanning an extraordinary range of categories and use cases. Unlike prototype generators, these are App Store-ready businesses designed to compete with hand-built applications.

Built on 14 Years of App Business Expertise

MWM AI is built on 14 years of experience creating, launching, monetizing, and scaling mobile apps at global scale. Over that time, MWM has learned that the biggest barrier to entering the app economy is not just the cost of building, but the time it takes to get to market. In mobile as in many industries, even a great product can lose if it launches too late.

MWM AI is designed to compress that timeline dramatically. With simple prompts, creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses can go from idea to a production-ready native iOS app in minutes, without technical skills. Built on the systems behind MWM’s billion-download portfolio, the platform gives users not just a faster way to build, but a faster path to succeed.

“Winning in the app economy is about two things: time to market and time to scale. If you launch too late, you miss the opportunity. If you scale too slowly, you lose momentum. MWM AI was built to solve both problems, helping anyone go from idea to native app in minutes, then giving them the infrastructure to launch, optimize, and grow like a real app business” said Jean-Baptiste Hironde, Founder & CEO of MWM“

Turn Ideas into App Business in Minutes, Not Months

MWM AI is built for the 500 million creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses with app ideas but no realistic way to build them. What once required $50,000 to $500,000, 6 to 12 months, and teams of 5 to 15 people can now start with a simple prompt and become a production-ready app in minutes.

But speed alone is not enough. MWM AI comes with the infrastructure to turn apps into businesses, including App Store distribution workflows, subscriptions, in-app purchases, paywalls, ad monetization, real-time analytics, and A/B testing. Every app is shaped by the design, monetization, and growth patterns behind MWM’s billion-download portfolio.

Apps created with MWM AI are original by design, built from unique prompts and market context rather than templates. And for the most promising products, MWM Publishing provides dedicated marketing support to help turn early traction into category leadership. Launching first on iOS with native Swift, and with native Kotlin for Android coming soon, MWM AI gives builders both the speed and the business infrastructure needed to win in a crowded app economy.

About MWM

Founded in 2012, MWM is a mobile technology company behind more than 1 billion downloads worldwide. Over the past 14 years, the company has built, published, and scaled category-leading apps across the full mobile lifecycle, from product development to monetization, distribution, and growth. In 2026, MWM launched MWM AI, the first platform to turn simple prompts into real native iOS apps Business with built-in App Store distribution, monetization, and growth, bringing MWM’s app business expertise to a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Paris, MWM has been recognized among the Frenchtech top 120 startups in France and has raised more than $75 million from investors including Eurazeo, Bpifrance, NJJ, Aglaé Ventures, Cassius Family, and Habert Dassault Finance.

Key Facts

End-to-end platform: Build, distribute, monetize, and scale app businesses

Build, distribute, monetize, and scale app businesses Proven mobile expertise: 14 years, 200+ apps built, 70+ live, 1B+ downloads

14 years, 200+ apps built, 70+ live, 1B+ downloads Early traction: 5,000+ apps generated in the first week of beta, with a 7-minute average creation time

5,000+ apps generated in the first week of beta, with a 7-minute average creation time Native by design: 100% native Swift apps, built on the web with ios device simulator, one-click testing on physical device and embedded TestFlight workflows

100% native Swift apps, built on the web with ios device simulator, one-click testing on physical device and embedded TestFlight workflows Growth engine: Top-performing apps can enter MWM Publishing for dedicated growth support

Top-performing apps can enter MWM Publishing for dedicated growth support Market opportunity: $500B+ mobile economy, 500M potential creators

$500B+ mobile economy, 500M potential creators Pricing: Free, Starter ($19), Pro ($49), Pro+ ($149), and Enterprise

Learn more at: mwm.ai



Media contact:

Charles Perrot, COO

press@mwm.io

MWM AI Platform



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