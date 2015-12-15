OpenData.org Launches Comprehensive U.S. Entity Dataset with Senzing AI

Partnership Releases 86 Million U.S. Organization Records Ready to Power Agentic Workflows

Irvine, CA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpenData.org, the world’s largest open global entity graph, today announced the release of its comprehensive U.S. dataset featuring 86 million organizations, 101 million contacts (people-company relationships), and 142 million locations. The dataset will be available in Senzing-ready JSON format through a strategic partnership with Senzing.ai, the industry leader in agentic entity resolution.

This landmark release provides a complete view of the U.S. business ecosystem by mapping the comprehensive relationships between organizations, physical locations, and the people who control and operate them. Built from 100,000+ U.S. government agencies and verified regulatory filings, the OpenData.org dataset includes 162 reference identifiers such as LEI, FIGI, ISIN, QCC Code, GERS, and Placekey, enabling unprecedented connectivity across organizational datasets.

Comprehensive Entity Linkages: People, Companies, and Places

The OpenData.org dataset’s unique strength lies in its comprehensive relationship graph that connects the entire business ecosystem. Each organization connects to multiple locations: headquarters, branch offices, registered addresses, and operational sites. The dataset also maps 101 million contacts to their associated organizations.

These linkages enable users to understand the complete context of any business relationship. For example, users can discover all businesses associated with a specific executive, identify all locations operated by an organization, trace ownership structures through corporate hierarchies, and map decision-makers to their business entities. This interconnected view is essential for compliance investigations, risk assessment, investment due diligence, and relationship mapping across the business landscape.

Senzing Integration: Transforming Data Quality and Accuracy

Through the partnership with Senzing, OpenData.org’s U.S. dataset is delivered with world-class entity resolution capabilities that handle the complexities of real-world data. SENZING® purpose-built AI for entity resolution leverages Entity Centric Learning™ and principle-based matching to agentically identify and resolve records that refer to the same entity, handling variations in legal names, DBAs, addresses, and multilingual data. Senzing resolves entities in real time, reveals hidden relationships, and can be deployed in minutes without sending data to the cloud.

“Organizations using the OpenData.org dataset can now immediately benefit from Senzing proven entity resolution technology,” said Jeff Jonas, Founder and CEO of Senzing. “This partnership enables users to quickly match and connect business data across multiple sources, revealing hidden relationships and ensuring data accuracy without requiring entity resolution expertise.”

Comprehensive Coverage for Critical Applications

The OpenData.org U.S. dataset is sourced from official regulatory filings including IRS, Department of Labor, SEC, SBA, USPS, and state and local jurisdictions. The data is available in CSV and Senzing-ready JSON format and is fully aligned with GDPR, CCPA, and global privacy regulations.

The dataset enables critical applications across multiple industries, including KYC/KYB compliance and fraud detection in financial services, private debt and equity evaluation in capital markets, and real-time credit scoring and risk monitoring for business credit. It also supports CRM enrichment and lead generation for sales and marketing, as well as training data for AI models and master data management for analytics platforms.

“Every transaction, relationship, and risk assessment connects back to an organization, person, or location,” said Jose M. Plehn, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of BrightQuery and OpenData.org. “Yet the industry has lacked an open-source alternative with comprehensive coverage beyond public companies. Like an informational Rosetta Stone, OpenData.org provides the missing reference keyset to break down data silos and enable true interoperability.”

About OpenData.org

OpenData.org maintains the world’s largest open global entity graph with 324 million organizations, 512 million locations, 1.2 billion people, and coverage across 222 countries. Founded by BrightQuery, the platform is built on verified government data sources and includes comprehensive relationship graphs connecting organizations, locations, and people. OpenData.org is supported by a consortium model with member oversight, community-driven curation, and continuous expansion of reference identifiers and data sources. The core reference identifiers include ticker, lei, cik, isin, npi, permid, openfigi, sam_uei, sam_cage_code, cap_iq_company_id, qcc_code, placekey, osm_id, google_plus_code, gers, linkedin_url, wikipedia_url, crunchbase_url, pitchbook_url, instagram_url. For more information, visit opendata.org or brightquery.com.

About Senzing

Senzing is the identity intelligence infrastructure powering the next generation of agentic AI. As the creator of Agentic Entity Resolution, Senzing enables AI agents to autonomously identify and act on real-world entities in real time — keeping all data secure within customer infrastructure. Backed by 40+ years of innovation and 300+ years of combined team experience, Senzing is trusted by organizations worldwide to ensure their AI agents operate on accurate, resolved, and trustworthy data. Senzing is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit www.senzing.ai.

