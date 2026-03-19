QCI and IWP Complete Live Entertainment Streaming Pilot at Pala Casino

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leader in applied AI and real-time decision intelligence for gaming and hospitality, today announced the successful completion of a live entertainment streaming pilot at Pala Casino in collaboration with Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP), an entertainment financing company with its own Studio Network.

Completed in under one week, the pilot enabled live performances to stream directly inside the Pala Casino player app, allowing guests across the gaming floor to view real-time entertainment taking place elsewhere on property.

The deployment served as the first live implementation of Live-House, a new entertainment infrastructure vertical developed by QCI and IWP. Live-House securely streams performances within the property, integrates sponsors, and transforms live events into evergreen media inventory designed to support recurring advertising revenue. The pilot validated that this model can be deployed rapidly and compliantly within a live casino environment.

“This pilot represents exactly what our Studio Network was designed to support — creators retaining ownership while their work reaches audiences in new, monetizable environments,” said Bruce Waynne, Founder and CEO of Itibari-Waynne & Partners. “By working with QCI and forward-thinking operators like Pala Casino, we’re building a model where entertainment, finance, and technology operate together to unlock sustainable revenue for both venues and creators.”

“At Pala Casino, we’re committed to continuously elevating and evolving the guest experience,” said Fred Buro, Chief Executive Officer of Pala Casino. “This pilot showed how live entertainment can be seamlessly and securely integrated into Pala’s utilization of the QCI Player app in a way that’s immersive, engaging, and aligned with the spirit of the resort. It also deepens our connection with our most loyal guests who proudly serve as PALA ambassadors.”

The implementation leveraged live streaming technology through VYRE Network, IWP’s AVOD and live streaming platform partner within its Studio Network, integrated with QCI’s real-time operational intelligence platform. Controlled broadcast delays and in-property distribution safeguards were incorporated to support content governance and regulatory confidence.

“This pilot proves that live entertainment can move beyond the stage and across the entire property — securely, compliantly, and in real time,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of QCI. “We’ve shown that tribal gaming resorts can extend the energy of live performance to every guest touchpoint without adding operational friction.”

The pilot marks the first live deployment under the QCI–IWP strategic partnership. Additional integrations across tribal gaming and large-scale entertainment venues are planned as part of QCI’s broader “Fun Economy” initiative, unifying entertainment, technology, and data into a connected ecosystem for operators, creators, and guests.

ABOUT PALA CASINO SPA & GOLF RESORT

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort boasts a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, a 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater, two luxury hotels, and a golf course. The resort also features five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas and more. Pala Casino has been honored as an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years. Pala Casino is conveniently located off I-15 and Highway 76, easily accessible from all counties in Southern California. For more information, visit www.palacasino.com.

ITIBARI-WAYNNE AND PARTNERS

Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP) is an entertainment financing company and studio that enables creators to scale while retaining ownership of their work and delivers secured, structured returns to investors. IWP’s Studio Network connects projects to a curated ecosystem of production, distribution, and risk partners, supporting collaboration and execution across a wide range of deal structures. Up to 80% of IWP’s financing is supported by layered risk protection, including insurance-backed credit enhancements and state and federal incentives—driving job creation and economic development beyond the entertainment sector.

ABOUT BRUCE WAYNNE

Bruce Waynne is an award-winning music producer, entertainment executive, and finance strategist working at the intersection of creativity, capital, and creator-owned platforms. A Grammy Award–winning producer, he has delivered commercially successful and culturally influential records for artists including 50 Cent, Frank Ocean, Justin Bieber, and Fantasia. Beyond production, Waynne co-founded The Made Series Music Library, a hybrid record label and publishing platform developed in collaboration with Extreme Music and Sony Music Publishing, focused on sync-ready assets and long-term rights ownership. His executive experience spans music finance and rights management, including leadership roles at Sound Royalties and Transparence Entertainment Group, as well as advisory work with ACME Innovation. Waynne has also contributed to industry-wide initiatives through committee and advisory roles with the AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund, NorCal FDC, and the Mechanical Licensing Collective, supporting royalty transparency, creator compensation, and incentive-backed financing programs. He is currently Founder and CEO of Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP), an entertainment financing company focused on de-risking creator-led projects and serves as President of VYRE Network.

Learn more at: http://www.iwp.fund.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.