RAID: Shadow Legends Launches Brand New Faction to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

Enjoy the Festivities and Special In-game Events Now Through April 1st

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plarium announced the seventh anniversary celebration of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends with a month-long event featuring gifts and special LiveOps, community activities, and in-game tournaments beginning today through April 1st.

This year’s “Festival of Creation” takes place in the homeland of RAID’s newest faction, the Argonites, hosted by Legendary Champion Pelops the Victor. For the first time, the Argonites open their Gymanstikon, an Olympic-style competition coinciding with the Festival of Creation, welcoming champions from all factions to clash in events ranging from discus throwing and bull-jumping to titanic squid wrestling. Players can celebrate the anniversary with a seven-day login gift chain available through March 31st, and summon Pelops the Victor in a limited-time Classic Fusion event running from March 5th through the 21st.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our passionate community who have loved and supported RAID over the last seven years, and of the development team whose collective passion drives the game forward,” said Nanny Balas, Managing Director at Plarium. “This event is uniquely crafted with new experiences, resources, and a brand new faction to make RAID even more exciting for our fans.”

Since its launch in 2019, RAID has amassed over 100M downloads on PC and mobile platforms and has achieved over $3B in lifetime revenue. The game has grown significantly in scope and impact with over 700+ champions , new game modes, major live events, and high profile brand partnerships.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on mobile devices through The App Store , Google Play , Aptoide , as well as PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium ( www.plarium.com ) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure. Plarium is part of Modern Times Group, an international mobile-first gaming group that owns and operates successful gaming studios with a diverse portfolio of casual and midcore games.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.

