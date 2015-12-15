RemoFirst Integrates with BambooHR to Streamline Global Hiring and Workforce Management

New integration helps HR teams reduce administrative burden, maintain data accuracy, and scale international hiring with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RemoFirst, a global Employer of Record platform operating in 185+ countries, has launched a new integration with BambooHR, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits.

This integration enables customers to sync employee records directly from BambooHR into the RemoFirst platform, minimizing repetitive data entry and helping HR teams maintain consistency across systems. The result is faster onboarding, fewer manual errors, and more connected global workforce operations.

“BambooHR is already a core platform for many of our scaling customers,” said Nurasyl Serik, CEO of RemoFirst. “This integration automatically connects their people data with RemoFirst, streamlining global hiring while maintaining accuracy during rapid growth.”

Designed for growing teams with global reach

As companies expand internationally, managing HR operations across borders becomes more complex. Disconnected systems waste time, forcing teams to re-enter data manually or fix inconsistencies across platforms.

With this new integration, HR and People Operations leaders can:

Connect BambooHR to RemoFirst in minutes

in minutes Import existing employee data into RemoFirst to begin onboarding

into RemoFirst to begin onboarding Reduce data duplication and maintain consistency across systems

and maintain consistency across systems Work faster with fewer manual processes or spreadsheet workarounds

The integration supports HR teams that want to scale their global workforce while remaining in compliance with local laws in each country.

It’s especially helpful for companies hiring full-time employees through RemoFirst’s Employer of Record services, as well as those managing contractors alongside internal teams.

No extra cost, no long setup

RemoFirst built this integration to be self-serve and simple to activate. Admins can enable it in minutes by following this step-by-step guide . There are no additional fees or long implementation timelines.

The synced data includes basic employee profile information like name, job title, department, and email address — helping ensure the right people are onboarded compliantly and efficiently, no matter where they’re located.

“Our focus has always been making global hiring more accessible,” said Serik. “By integrating with tools our customers already use, we’re removing barriers and giving them more flexibility to build great teams anywhere in the world.”

Built to support compliance and scale

RemoFirst offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees and no annual contracts. The platform is built for compliance from day one, with exclusive partners who have been managing payroll for 20+ years and processed $30B+ in international payroll.

Whether companies are hiring in one new country or 30, RemoFirst provides the local expertise and technology to do it right.

The BambooHR integration is the latest example of how RemoFirst is simplifying global employment infrastructure. It adds to a growing list of product capabilities designed to help teams move quickly, stay compliant, and reduce overhead.

Getting started

The BambooHR integration is available now to all RemoFirst customers. Learn how to enable it here , or book a demo with our team to see it in action.

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is your go-to Employer of Record (EOR), here to make global employment easy and affordable starting at $199/mo. Forget the stress of setting up foreign entities or navigating complex local labor laws, we handle it for you. With RemoFirst, you can onboard and manage employees and contractors in 185+ countries, all while staying fully compliant. Fast, simple, and built for teams ready to scale their talent pool globally.

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading global HR software platform that sets people free to do great work™. It unifies AI-powered HR, payroll, benefits, talent management, and more than 150 integrations in a single system designed to simplify people processes and improve workforce clarity. Through its people intelligence platform, BambooHR delivers real-time insights that help organizations unlock potential and adapt as work evolves. Trusted by more than 30,000 companies across 190 countries and 50 industries, BambooHR supports millions of employees worldwide.

