Revenue Triples in Four Years! Qunabox Group Reports RMB290 Million in Net Profit in 2025

HONG KONG, Mar 13, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Against the dual boost of a global technological revolution and China’s policies to expand domestic demand, the integration of AI with consumption scenarios has entered a phase of accelerated development. As a leading enterprise in China’s AI interactive marketing services sector, Qunabox Group (00917.HK) has seized industry opportunities and continued to deepen its core strategy of “AI + Consumption Scenarios”. The Company has achieved breakthroughs across multiple dimensions, including technological research and development, business deployment and global expansion, demonstrating strong development resilience and growth potential.

On 12 March, Qunabox Group announced its 2025 financial results. According to the data, the Company maintained a robust growth momentum during the year, recording revenue of RMB1.663 billion, a year-on-year increase of 24.2%. More notably, the Company’s profitability continued to strengthen, with profit for the period reaching RMB290 million. The Company successfully turned losses into profits, marking the beginning of a new stage of development.

The accounting loss recorded by Qunabox Group in 2024 was mainly attributable to changes in the fair value of preferred shares during the listing period. With the elimination of these accounting-related disturbances, the Company’s genuine intrinsic profitability has become increasingly evident, signaling that Qunabox has officially entered a golden period of growth driven by the explosive release of scale effects.

Building a Solid Technological Foundation and Driving Qualitative Performance Growth Through Product Innovation

In 2025, Qunabox Group continued to deepen its “AI + Consumption Scenarios” strategy by increasing investment in underlying technologies and platform capabilities. R&D expenses rose significantly by 75% year-on-year, laying a solid technological foundation for the Company’s development. By building a unified AI technology middle platform and a modular capability system, the Group achieved improvements in both R&D efficiency and technology reusability.

Its self-developed AI-OMNI multimodal neural integrated collaboration engine achieved key breakthroughs in perception, decision-making, and execution, becoming the core technological support for the Group’s product innovation. Leveraging these technological advantages, Qunabox Group systematically launched and upgraded a series of AI-powered interactive marketing products, including AI digital human shopping assistants, AI holographic marketing cabinets, an AIGC middle platform and resource library, AI Agent workstations, and AI data and strategy analytics solutions. These innovations provide reliable support for implementation across multiple businesses and scenarios, directly driving high-quality revenue growth.

Business Synergy Fueling Expansion, Global Layout Unlocking New Growth Potential

By business segment, the marketing services segment, the Group’s core business, recorded a year-on-year revenue increase of 27.8% in 2025 to reach RMB1.402 billion. Among them, the high-margin value-added marketing services delivered a standout performance, with revenue hitting RMB236 million, a year-on-year surge of 32.9%. Its revenue share continued to rise, driving the optimization of the overall revenue quality and gross margin structure. In 2025, the gross profit of this segment amounted to RMB875 million, up 28.8% year on year.

As the strategic practice platform for the Group’s “AI experiential consumption” initiative, the merchandise sales segment achieved continuous improvements in the commercial conversion efficiency of AI interactive terminals. This was accomplished through expanding the terminal network in high-potential cities such as Hangzhou, Chengdu and Ningbo, optimizing the product portfolio toward higher-margin items, and replacing traditional price promotions with intelligent interactive marketing. The segment has developed strong synergies with the core marketing services and become an important scenario for the commercial application of cutting-edge technologies. In 2025, revenue from the merchandise sales segment of Qunabox Group increased by 5.2% year on year to RMB194 million, while gross profit rose by 12.7% year on year to RMB49 million.

The layout of lifestyle and innovative businesses has unlocked a new dimension of global growth for Qunabox Group. In 2025, focusing on “AI + Lifestyle”, the Group expanded into the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia simultaneously. An overseas business department was established to oversee the full implementation of global operations, and strategic cooperation has been reached with key local partners in Dubai. Currently, Qunabox Group has completed the preliminary preparations for its AI-powered indoor entertainment spaces and obtained operating licenses in Dubai and Singapore. The establishment of overseas teams, product localization and refinement, as well as the integration of software and hardware systems are advancing steadily. The Group has also completed the validation of localized AI models, ensuring that its AI-driven interactive experiences can be accurately adapted to multilingual and cross-cultural scenarios. This lays a solid foundation for the scalable expansion of its overseas business, which is expected to become the Company’s second growth curve for performance.

Expanding Customer Base: A New Journey for AI + Consumption Scenarios

Leveraging its innovative and efficient business model and outstanding service capabilities, Qunabox Group has maintained sound and stable partnerships with brand clients. Additionally, the Company has expanded the application scenarios of its services, enriched and optimized its AI-driven interactive marketing products, developed data strategy solutions, and refined its marketing product portfolio and service model. As a result, the Company has continuously expanded its industry influence, deepened cooperation with high-quality clients, and steadily grown its premium client base, with both the number of brand clients and key accounts on the rise. In 2025, the total number of brand clients served by Qunabox Group increased to 332 for the full year, including 58 key accounts. The average revenue per key account grew by 15% year on year, reflecting a continuous rise in client value and further consolidating the foundation for the Company’s sustained performance growth.

Supported by strong performance, Qunabox Group maintained a sound financial position and ample cash flow throughout the year. As at 31 December 2025, the Group’s cash and bank balances amounted to RMB1.506 billion, providing strong support for subsequent investments in technology, business expansion and global deployment.

In summary, Qunabox Group’s outstanding performance in 2025 is the inevitable result of its years of deep engagement in AI technologies and its steadfast implementation of the “AI + Consumption Scenarios” strategy. The turnaround from loss to profit further demonstrates the sustainability of its business model and the growth potential of its profitability.

Looking ahead, as the integration of artificial intelligence with physical consumption scenarios continues to deepen, a window of opportunity has emerged for the large-scale deployment of AI applications. With technology at its core and scenarios as its foundation, Qunabox Group is building a cross-regional, end-to-end AI lifestyle platform. Amid the accelerated cultivation of new quality productive forces, the Company, leveraging its technological barriers, scenario advantages and global vision, is well positioned to continue leading the industry transformation in the integration of AI and consumption and to achieve long-term sustainable development of its own.

