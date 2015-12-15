Rush Street Gaming Selects QCI Enterprise Platform Following Extensive Vetting Process

Installation Underway to Power Next-Generation AI-Driven Marketing and Analytics

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in casino analytics and enterprise platforms, today announced that Rush Street Gaming has selected the QCI Enterprise Platform following an extensive and highly competitive vetting process. Installation of the platform has officially begun across the Rush Street Gaming properties.

Rush Street Gaming conducted a comprehensive evaluation of leading technology providers before selecting QCI’s Enterprise Platform, recognizing its advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, deep analytics framework, and proven ability to drive measurable performance improvements in casino marketing.

The QCI Enterprise Platform integrates marketing campaign development, marketing automation, gaming analytics, and real-time data intelligence into a single unified solution. By leveraging AI-driven decisioning and predictive analytics, the platform empowers operators to optimize reinvestment strategies, elevate guest engagement, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

“We are extremely enthusiastic about beginning our partnership with QCI and implementing the Enterprise Platform across our properties,” said Jim Luden, Vice President of Database Marketing for Rush Street Gaming. “The strength of QCI’s AI capabilities, combined with the depth of analytics embedded in the platform, will allow us to better understand our guests, optimize our marketing strategies, and make smarter, data-driven decisions in real time. We are confident this technology will significantly enhance our ability to deliver personalized experiences and drive meaningful growth.”

The implementation process is already underway, with QCI’s deployment team working closely alongside Rush Street Gaming’s leadership and technology teams to ensure a seamless rollout.

“We are honored that Rush Street Gaming selected QCI after such a thorough and disciplined evaluation process,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “Rush Street is recognized for operational excellence and forward-thinking leadership. Our Enterprise Platform was built to deliver actionable intelligence at scale, and we are excited to support Rush Street’s continued growth through advanced AI, deep analytics, and real-time enterprise decisioning.”

The partnership between Rush Street Gaming and QCI marks a significant step forward in leveraging AI-driven technology to create competitive advantage in the evolving gaming landscape.

ABOUT Rush Street Gaming

Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and currently operate successful casinos in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Schenectady, New York. All Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a “Best Place to Work” or “Top Workplace” by their team members. Rush Street Gaming affiliates also developed and previously operated the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Canada.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.