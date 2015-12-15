Shoott to Partner with TechCon SoCal 2026

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 28, 2026) – Shoott is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon SoCal 2026. This year’s event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

As a partner, Shoott will be collaborating with TechCon Global to support, promote, and drive engagement at the event.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Shoott

Shoott is an AAPI female-run startup that seeks to make professional photography more accessible to everyone. Shoott offers 5-star rated “Insta-worthy” photo sessions that are free to book, where clients pay only for photos they love. A trusted partner with Meta, Google, Forbes, Microsoft, Salesforce, American Express, Avalara, Upwork, Bytedance, L’Oreal, and more.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

For further information, please contact:

Shoott
Jennifer Tsay
646-335-5023
jennifer@shoott.com
https://shoott.com

