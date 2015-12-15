Silvaco Announces Immediate Availability of Production Ready Mixel MIPI PHY IP, Strengthening its Comprehensive Silicon IP Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Silvaco”), a provider of AI enabled TCAD and EDA solutions, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, announces the immediate availability of MixelTM, MIPI® “Production Ready Offerings,” or Mixel MIPI “PRO IP”. This announcement reinforces Silvaco’s commitment to providing silicon-proven, high-performance connectivity solutions with outstanding customer service, building on its reputation for “Mixed-Signal Excellence.”

The Mixel MIPI IP portfolio includes MIPI PHY (MIPI D-PHYTM, MIPI C-PHYTM, and MIPI M-PHY®) and multi-standard SerDes IP including MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY combo IP and LVDS/D-PHY combo IP. Mixel also announced support for the Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) Motion Link IP last year. This expands Silvaco’s semiconductor IP offering in mobile and mobile-adjacent markets such as automotive, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, and sensors.

Mixel’s MIPI PHY IP are silicon-proven in multiple MIPI-compliant configurations including proprietary topologies such as MIPI D-PHY RX+. This patented implementation allows for full-speed production testing without requiring a full D-PHY Universal configuration, resulting in a substantial reduction of 35% in area and 50% reduction in leakage power. This solution was first announced in 2015 and is in production at many of the world’s largest semiconductor and system companies in mission-critical applications.

Moving beyond MIPI, Mixel was the first pure-play silicon IP provider to announce availability of the ASA Motion Link SerDes IP in 2025. The Automotive SerDes Alliance was formed to standardize long reach, asymmetric SerDes connectivity for automotive applications.

The Mixel IP solutions are silicon-proven in 9 different foundries and 12 different nodes, from 180nm down to 5nm. The Mixel mixed-signal IP portfolio includes:

MIPI PHY

MIPI D-PHY IP v3.5 (backwards compatible). Supports 1–4 data lanes, up to 6.5Gbps/lane. Supports MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI/DSI-2. Available as TX, RX, TX+, RX+, and Universal implementations.

v3.5 (backwards compatible). Supports 1–4 data lanes, up to 6.5Gbps/lane. Supports MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI/DSI-2. Available as TX, RX, TX+, RX+, and Universal implementations. MIPI C-PHY IP v2.1 (backwards compatible). Supports 1-3 trios (lanes), up to 8.0Gsps/trio (18.24Gbps). Supports MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI/DSI-2. Available as TX, RX, TX+, RX+, and Universal implementations.

v2.1 (backwards compatible). Supports 1-3 trios (lanes), up to 8.0Gsps/trio (18.24Gbps). Supports MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI/DSI-2. Available as TX, RX, TX+, RX+, and Universal implementations. MIPI M-PHY IP v4.1 (backwards compatible). Supports HS-G1 to HS-G4 (up to 11.6Gbps). Supports MIPI UniPro and JEDEC Universal Flash Storage (UFS) standard.

Multi-standard SerDes

MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IP: Dual-mode PHY supporting MIPI C-PHY v2.1 and MIPI D-PHY v3.5. Supports 4 lanes/3 trios, up to 8.0Gsps/trio and 6.5Gbps/lane. Supports MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI/DSI-2. Available as TX, RX, TX+, RX+, and Universal implementations.

Dual-mode PHY supporting MIPI C-PHY v2.1 and MIPI D-PHY v3.5. Supports 4 lanes/3 trios, up to 8.0Gsps/trio and 6.5Gbps/lane. Supports MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI/DSI-2. Available as TX, RX, TX+, RX+, and Universal implementations. Mixel MIPI D-PHY/LVDS Combo: Dual-mode PHY supporting MIPI D-PHY and LVDS compatible with TIA/EIA-644 standard. Available as Transmitter (TX) and Receiver (RX).

Automotive SerDes Alliance

ASA Motion Link SerDes IP: supports v2.1 and supports transmitting (TX) and receiving (RX) downstream speeds of up to 8.0Gbps/lane with NRZ signaling (Speed Grade 3).

The availability of the Mixel MIPI IP portfolio strengthens Silvaco’s broader IP offerings with high-performance interface solutions. By combining Mixel’s mixed-signal IP leadership with Silvaco’s extensive IP ecosystem, Silvaco is advancing a larger strategy to lead the semiconductor IP market by expanding IP coverage at the most advanced process nodes and supporting a wider range of high-growth applications, while maintaining the same focus on quality, reliability, and customer success.

“I am excited to announce the immediate global availability of our world-class production ready MIPI solutions,” said Andy Wright, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor IP Business Unit at Silvaco. “Mixel’s 27-year history of first-time silicon success, coupled with Silvaco’s global reach, provides our partners with best in class, proven solutions that solve their biggest interconnect challenges.”

For more information about Mixel’s MIPI Production Ready Offerings (MIPI PRO IP), visit Silvaco’s website or contact us here.

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a provider of AI-enabled TCAD and EDA solutions, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com.

Mixel, a Silvaco company, is a provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY, MIPI C-PHY, Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) Motion Link SerDes, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. Learn more at mixel.com.

MIPI® and MIPI M-PHY® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI C-PHYTM and MIPI D-PHYTM are trademarks of MIPI Alliance.

Contacts

Media Relations:

press@silvaco.com