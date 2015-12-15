SoCal Tech Forum to Partner with TechCon SoCal 2026

Rancho Cucamonga, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 10, 2026) – SoCal Tech Forum is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon SoCal 2026. This year’s event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

As a partner, SoCal Tech Forum will be collaborating with TechCon Global to support, promote, and drive engagement at the event.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About SoCal Tech Forum

The SoCal Tech Forum is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit where technologists, hobbyists, and entrepreneurs come together to connect, learn, and shape what’s next.We believe the best ideas emerge when people talk to each other. That’s why we create spaces for real conversation: round tables, panels, Q&A sessions, and community-driven discussions that span everything from AI and emerging tech to the tools transforming how we work and build businesses.Whether you’re a seasoned engineer, a curious newcomer, or a founder figuring out your next move, you’ll find your people here. Our community is built on the idea that technology is most powerful when it’s understood, shared, and shaped by a diverse group of voices.We’re not just following the future of technology – we’re building it together.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

For further information, please contact: