Spritzer Sparkling’s ‘Serikan Raya, Sparkling-kan Suasana’ Festive Fusion Message Promotes Togetherness and Tradition with a Light, Modern Twist

From a joyful Raya musical to new and improved festive recipes, Spritzer Sparkling inspires Malaysians to embrace fresh new ideas alongside tradition to elevate their Raya celebrations

Spritzer Sparkling’s 2026 Raya musical brand film “Samting-Samting”, stars Fimie Don and Wani Kayrie as a married couple, and Elliza Razak as Mak Ngah.

TAIPING, Malaysia, Mar 13, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Hari Raya Aidilfitri in the month of Syawal is a cherished time of celebration and time-honoured family traditions, with the kitchen often becoming the heart of the festivities. As families balik kampung and fill their homes with the joy and warmth of festive cooking this year, Spritzer Sparkling invites Malaysians to celebrate Raya with a modern twist through its ‘Serikan Raya, Sparkling-kan Suasana’ campaign, showcasing the versatility of the product in boosting the creativity and flair of beloved Raya dishes.

For the first time, Spritzer Sparkling is expanding beyond its well-loved role as a beverage mixer with a fresh take on festive cooking through the multipurpose use of its naturally refreshing sparkling water in your favourite recipes. Spritzer Sparkling transforms five traditional must-have Raya dishes into festive showstoppers, bringing a new dimension of taste with its lively carbonation enhancing the texture, crispiness, and tenderness of the dishes. These favourites include Cucur Udang Crispy, Rendang Tok Melting, and Roti Jala with Kari Ayam, alongside refreshing drinks like Bunga Longan Sparkling and Limau Selasih Pudina Sparkling.

This Raya, add a little ‘Samting-Samting’ extra to your recipes for an exciting new twist on your favourite festive dishes with Spritzer Sparkling

Each recipe showcases how the natural bubbles from Spritzer Sparkling help create lighter, crispier batters for a satisfying crunch and more tender, flavourful meats without changing the essence of the dishes. Whether it is giving your cucur udang a delightful crisp or tenderising your rendang meat and shortening the braising time, Spritzer Sparkling makes these traditional favourites even more enjoyable in simple, effortless ways.

Shiao Chan, Head of Marketing at Spritzer, said, “Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a celebration deeply rooted in family traditions where food plays a central role in bringing people together. Through ‘Serikan Raya, Sparkling-kan Suasana’, we wanted to show Malaysians that tradition and heritage can co-exist and even be preserved through innovation and new perspectives. Spritzer Sparkling is not just a refreshing beverage for every season, but also a multi-faceted ingredient that can enhance festive dishes and drinks, creating memorable family moments in the kitchen and around the dining table.”

A Musical Aidilfitri Awaits

Bringing the Raya story to life is Spritzer’s musical film titled ‘Samting-Samting’, starring Fimie Don, Wani Kayrie and Elliza Razak. As the official Spritzer Sparkling brand ambassadors for Raya 2026, Fimie Don and Wani Kayrie, play a modern newlywed couple returning to the husband’s kampung for their first Raya together in the film that blends comedy, drama and music in an irresistibly Malaysian narrative.

The young wife, Alia, takes on the kitchen with confidence, using her own modern approach to classic family dishes, prepared using her secret ingredient: Spritzer Sparkling. Mak Ngah, the family’s long-standing culinary matriarch, feels her role is being challenged and grows increasingly suspicious about Alia’s unusually delicious cooking, suspecting “Samting-Samting” is amiss. The story humorously unravels the “secret” behind Alia’s crowd-pleasing flavours, capturing family dynamics and celebrating new perspectives, shared discovery, and the warmth of intergenerational bonding.

Home-cooks excited to try this new twist to classic recipes can check out the recipes for the featured dishes and beverages using Spritzer Sparkling as a game-changing ingredient on Spritzer’s Raya microsite here.

Spritzer’s 2026 Raya campaign celebrates family traditions, playful generational dynamics in the kitchen, and creative festive cooking with Spritzer Sparkling.

Also available on the website are the musical film, promotional details, meet-and-greet information with Fimie Don and Wani Kayrie, as well as gift-with-purchase promotions available at participating outlets nationwide.

About Spritzer

Established in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails.

Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy.

Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages—crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion.

With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability.

Spritzer — where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle

For more information, visit www.spritzer.com.my

