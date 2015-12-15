Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation accelerates patient access with agentic AI orchestration

New agentic capabilities automate complex specialty scheduling — reducing delays, optimizing provider capacity, and easing administrative burden in contact centers and clinics

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkdesk®, Inc. , a leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), is tackling one of healthcare’s toughest challenges by automating complex specialty and team-based scheduling .

Healthcare organizations are being asked to do more with fewer resources, and healthcare access and clinical operations remain constrained by complexity. While most organizations have automated basic tasks, like appointment reminders, specialty scheduling remains a manual, high-touch process. Factors like provider-specific rules, team-based care models, and clinical protocols often exceed the capabilities of standard self-scheduling tools. This forces staff at clinic front desks and in contact centers to rely on training and disparate knowledge bases to manually schedule specialty appointments, leading to underutilized capacity and delayed care for patients.

Talkdesk CXA enables AI agents to reason through real-world clinical and operational complexity in real time. The system evaluates patient intent, referral data, eligibility requirements, and provider availability to match patients with the appropriate specialist and coordinate next steps with digital and voice AI. Rather than automating isolated tasks, Talkdesk orchestrates the workflow across AI agents, human staff, and backend systems to ensure patients move seamlessly from inquiry to completed care.

By automating high-touch inbound calls and proactive outreach for contact center and patient engagement tasks that traditionally required human intervention, health systems can reduce scheduling delays and referral leakage, improve appointment completion rates, increase specialty capacity utilization, and alleviate administrative burden on care teams.

“We know healthcare access breaks down when the scheduling logic becomes too complex for basic bots. We are removing process challenges that delay access, underutilize provider capacity, and miss opportunities for patient acquisition and retention,” said Rohit Madhavarapu, vice president of omnichannel and industries at Talkdesk. “We built these tools to handle the real-world variables that health systems deal with every day. By making scheduling an automated background process , providers can focus on care and patient outcomes rather than logistics.”

Talkdesk CXA helps healthcare organizations automate, unify, and transform critical steps of the entire patient journey. In addition to patient access, Talkdesk customers have seen positive impacts in areas such as revenue cycle, patient services, and transitions of care. CXA orchestrates omnichannel inbound and outbound interactions and supports agent-, staff-, and hybrid-based workflows to drive better outcomes and differentiated experiences.

These CXA capabilities can be delivered through Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ or alongside existing contact center platforms, integrating into established healthcare systems and workflows.

Talkdesk is helping healthcare organizations worldwide deliver seamless, personalized patient journeys at scale. Talkdesk customers will explore how AI is helping them reimagine the patient experience at the Talkdesk booth #1658 at HIMSS 2026.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA) — a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact:

Talkdesk Public Relations