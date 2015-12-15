Talkdesk enables enterprises to confidently manage AI and human agents as one workforce

New observability, evaluation, and simulation tools move organizations beyond basic automation toward a comprehensive hybrid workforce strategy grounded in visibility and accountability

PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkdesk®, Inc. , a leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA) , today announced new capabilities designed to help organizations operate and manage a hybrid workforce of human and AI agents as a single, coordinated team. The new CXA Operations Center and enhanced Talkdesk Interaction and Quality Analytics provide a holistic perspective on workforce performance by supporting the discovery, creation, testing, and live monitoring of AI agents. These new tools deliver the operational oversight needed for enterprises to move beyond basic automation toward a unified hybrid workforce strategy.

As AI adoption for customer experience accelerates, businesses face a workforce management gap. Most organizations still manage AI with tools and metrics designed for a human-only workforce. Talkdesk is bridging this divide with a unified approach that addresses the growing need for shared accountability across both human and AI agents. By treating AI agents as core members of the workforce — subject to the same standards of quality and performance — leaders can confidently scale AI adoption while maintaining service excellence.

Ensuring AI reliability: Governance and oversight for autonomous AI agents

The CXA Operations Center provides the centralized interface necessary to manage the operational lifecycle of AI agents in live production. These tools ensure that AI performance remains consistent and safe as customer scenarios evolve. Key features include:

AI Agent Observability: Gives organizations real-time operational intelligence into how their AI agents behave in production. Teams can monitor live activity, analyze session-level execution traces, and diagnose failures through detailed error inspection.

Gives organizations real-time operational intelligence into how their AI agents behave in production. Teams can monitor live activity, analyze session-level execution traces, and diagnose failures through detailed error inspection. AI Agent Evaluation: Ensures AI agents perform reliably, safely, and consistently, both before and after deployment. Teams can measure behavior across scenarios and compare versions against key agentic metrics to prevent unintended behavior changes during upgrades.

Talkdesk CXA Operations Center: AI Agent Observability, Evaluation, and Monitoring Tool

Measuring success: Unified performance in the age of the hybrid human and AI workforce

The rise of the hybrid workforce requires a fundamental shift in how contact center performance is measured. As AI agents take on simple interactions and escalations to human agents become more complex, traditional Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are shifting, requiring efficiency metrics to be understood in a new, broader context.

To support this transition, new features in Talkdesk Interaction and Quality Analytics help organizations better understand the evolving nature of their hybrid workforce and enact a more proactive workforce strategy.

CX Insights: Connects conversational intelligence directly to business outcomes. It moves beyond static dashboards to reveal which interactions are impacting key performance metrics and links them to specific improvement opportunities.

Connects conversational intelligence directly to business outcomes. It moves beyond static dashboards to reveal which interactions are impacting key performance metrics and links them to specific improvement opportunities. Automation Mining: Uses advanced process mining to identify high-impact automation opportunities within customer interactions. This accelerates the creation of specialized AI agents while enabling organizations to quantify the projected impact of automation before deployment.

“As AI agents handle more customer interactions, they must be managed like any other employee: trained, tested, and held accountable,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder, Talkdesk. “When AI takes the simple tasks, human agents focus on the complex ones. This might increase Average Handle Time, but it’s because those conversations are more valuable. To be successful, leaders can no longer look at these groups in silos. We are helping companies manage human and AI agents side-by-side, as one team, to deliver great customer experiences together.”

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud , which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

