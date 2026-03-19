TANAKA Announces Executive Appointments

TOKYO, Mar 20, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on February 16, 2026, the appointment of new Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The Boards of Directors of each group company—TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd., and TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.—also tentatively decided on the same appointment.

Press inquiries
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/ 

TANAKA’s Executive Appointments

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1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)

New Position Name   Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Nobutaka Aoki Newly Appointed  

*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.

2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)

New Position Name   Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Nobutaka Aoki Newly Appointed  
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Hiroyuki Sakamoto Newly Appointed  

*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.

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3. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)

New Position Name   Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Nobutaka Aoki Newly Appointed  

*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.

4. TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Effective of March 26, 2026)

New Position Name   Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Nobutaka Aoki Newly Appointed  

*The Audit & Supervisory Board Member is scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2026.
*Satoru Ochiai is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2026.

Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260320.pdf 

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