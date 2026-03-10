Techminds Group Returns to Seafood Expo North America 2026, Spotlighting ERP Technology for Seafood Traceability, Catchweight Management, and Compliance.

Techminds Group LLC will showcase Aptean Food & Beverage ERP powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central at Booth #1486.

Boston, MA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Techminds Group LLC will showcase enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology for seafood processors, distributors, and vertically integrated fisheries at Seafood Expo North America 2026 (Booth #1486) in Boston from March 15–17. The company will demonstrate how Aptean Food & Beverage ERP, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, helps seafood companies manage catchweight inventory, traceability, food safety compliance, quality control, and FEFO inventory management.

As the seafood industry continues to navigate rising regulatory pressure, operational complexity, and evolving food safety expectations, enterprise technology providers are increasingly playing a more visible role in the sector’s digital transformation.

Techminds Group LLC, a technology consulting and ERP implementation firm specializing in food and beverage manufacturing and distribution systems, will return for its second consecutive year at Seafood Expo North America, taking place March 15–17 in Boston. The company will exhibit at Booth #1486.

While the event is traditionally dominated by seafood producers, processors, and distributors, only a small number of technology providers focus specifically on enterprise software designed for seafood operations. Techminds is among the few companies at the show specializing in ERP systems tailored for seafood processing, distribution, and vertically integrated fisheries.

The company works with Aptean Food & Beverage ERP powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, a platform designed to address the unique operational requirements of the seafood industry, including catchweight inventory management, traceability, food safety compliance, quality control, and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) inventory rotation.

Seafood companies face a set of operational realities rarely encountered in other food sectors. Products are highly perishable, weights fluctuate naturally, and supply chains often span multiple countries, vessels, processors, cold storage facilities, and distribution networks.

These complexities make real-time traceability and inventory accuracy essential operational capabilities.

One of the industry’s most critical challenges remains the readiness for food safety recalls. Regulatory agencies increasingly require seafood businesses to demonstrate the ability to quickly trace affected lots across supply chains that may include imports, domestic processing facilities, and distribution partners.

Enterprise resource planning systems designed specifically for food industries are helping address these challenges by providing end-to-end product visibility—from raw catch through processing, packaging, and distribution.

“Seafood businesses operate under immense pressure to maintain product quality, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency while managing highly variable inventory and perishable products,” said Ray Shupak, VP of Sales & Accounts at Techminds Group LLC.

“Capabilities like catchweight management, FEFO inventory control, and rapid traceability are no longer optional—they are foundational systems for modern seafood operations. As regulatory oversight increases and supply chains become more global, seafood companies are realizing that modern ERP platforms are essential for maintaining transparency, protecting margins, and ensuring they can respond quickly to quality or food safety events.”

Techminds has already begun supporting seafood companies as they adopt digital infrastructure to manage these complexities. The firm currently works with a major vertically integrated fisheries operation located in one of the largest and most competitive seafood hubs on the U.S. East Coast, helping the organization streamline operations across processing, quality management, inventory tracking, and regulatory compliance.

As seafood companies expand into new markets and face increasingly stringent documentation requirements, industry observers note that investing in ERP technology is becoming a strategic priority.

Systems capable of managing catchweight-based inventory, automated expiration tracking, sanitation scheduling, quality control workflows, and rapid recall capabilities are increasingly viewed as essential infrastructure for seafood businesses operating at scale.

During Seafood Expo North America, Techminds will also conduct live demonstrations and walkthroughs of Aptean Food & Beverage ERP powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, showcasing how seafood processors and distributors can improve traceability, inventory management, and regulatory compliance with modern ERP systems.

Techminds’ presence at Seafood Expo North America 2026 reflects the growing recognition that digital systems will play a critical role in strengthening transparency in the seafood supply chain, readiness for compliance, and operational efficiency.

Visitors interested in learning more about ERP systems for seafood processors, fisheries, and distributors can connect with Techminds Group at Booth #1486 during the event or learn more at https://techmindsllc.com/erp-for-sea-food/

About Techminds Group

Techminds Group, headquartered in NJ, USA is an Inc. 5000 company, a trusted global technology partner and services provider specializing in ERP, B2B E-Commerce, and Cloud solutions for the food and beverage industry, manufacturing, and distribution companies, transforming businesses with innovative IT solutions and services since 2007. Our comprehensive suite of services spans ERP and B2B e-commerce solutions, AI consulting, cloud infrastructure, and digital transformation, enabling businesses to harness the power of technology to drive growth and efficiency.

