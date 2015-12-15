TestMu AI Adds Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Virtual and Real Device Cloud Ahead of Public Release

Developers and QA teams can validate apps on Samsung’s latest flagship devices weeks before they reach consumers

San Francisco, CA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest), the world’s first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced that the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are now available on its Real & Virtual Device Cloud, enabling organizations to begin testing on the latest Samsung hardware prior to the devices’ official retail release in March.

With millions of users expected to upgrade immediately upon launch, early device access allows engineering teams to identify compatibility, performance, and usability issues before they impact real customers. The Galaxy S26 lineup introduces several changes, including updated display dimensions, the new Privacy Display feature on the Ultra model, enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which can influence application behaviour, rendering, and performance.

TestMu AI provides access to both real devices and virtual devices, giving teams the flexibility to run real-world validation across manual and automated test workflows. Organizations can execute existing Appium, Espresso, Detox, or XCUITest scripts without modification, simulate varying network conditions such as 3G, 4G, and 5G, and test geo-location scenarios across global markets. Integrated debugging tools, including session recordings, device logs, and network insights, help teams detect and resolve issues earlier in the development cycle.

“Major device launches represent critical moments for digital businesses,” said Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder at TestMu AI. “By giving teams access to the Galaxy S26 series before it reaches consumers, we enable them to deliver seamless experiences on Day One rather than reacting to issues after release.”

The addition of the Galaxy S26 series is part of TestMu AI’s ongoing effort to continuously expand its device ecosystem with the latest smartphones and operating environments, helping enterprises accelerate release timelines while maintaining software quality.

Developers and testers can access the new devices immediately through the TestMu AI platform and integrate them into existing CI/CD pipelines for automated pre-release validation.

To learn more about the availability of devices, please visit, https://www.testmuai.com/test-on-samsung-galaxy-s26

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more information, please visit – https://www.testmuai.com/

Media Contact:

PR & Communications Team

TestMu AI

press@testmuai.com

CONTACT: For more information, contact press@testmuai.com