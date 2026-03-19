The Largest-Known AI Agent Deployment In Banking

With Gradient Labs’ AI agent, a large European digital bank automates support conversations at scale and bests human agents on quality assurance.

Results at a glance:

84% CSAT

98% Quality assurance score

9m Guardrails run

Challenge

High standards, strict regulations, and broad product range

A leading bank in Europe, serving around 10 million users, built its reputation by providing a seamless, digital-first customer experience. The bank’s offerings, which have grown to include savings, investments, pensions, current, and business accounts, as well as subscription tiers with widely varying perks, boomed in popularity but left the bank with a scaling challenge in customer support.

The bank needed its one-on-one support interactions to live up to its signature value props: accessible, seamless, and safe. But the complexity and volume of the customer queries soon outpaced the capacity of its human teams. So, the bank investigated options for automation with AI agents, but it didn’t just want a generic solution —it wanted a platform it could build on, one that would let it encode its own rules, compliance requirements, and service standards directly into the agent’s behaviour.

Gradient Labs was selected for our ability to provide the bank with this level of control over the AI agent, without compromising on scale, safety, or customer satisfaction.

Solution

Turning years of knowledge into day-one capability

The sheer variety of inbound support requests, which spanned thousands of query types across dozens of products and subscription tiers, meant that getting the AI agent to the right answer required a knowledge base as broad and precise as the product range itself. To automate any customer support cases, the bank first needed to share its internal knowledge with Gradient Labs.

Gradient Labs ingested the bank’s extensive knowledge base, containing over 1,200 articles detailing everything from the nuances of each subscription tier to international card use, fraud procedures, payment delays, and account management. Additionally, the bank’s team added around 50 internal Notes, sources of information not publicly available in help articles, but important to provide additional context or specify action items for time-sensitive offers or campaigns.

But a bank’s knowledge base alone isn’t enough to deliver high-quality, automated customer support, so Gradient Labs also ingested thousands of historical support conversations held by the human agent teams. By reviewing these conversations, the agent automatically pulled out nuanced, context-specific guidance that previously lived only in the heads of experienced customer operations staff. These insights, called Facts in the platform, generated another 700 reference points for the agent to draw on in live conversations.

The result of this work was an agent that could handle the breadth of the bank’s product portfolio from day one, without months of training or a lengthy ramp-up period. This set the stage for the bank’s first successful use cases and rapid scale-up.

Two high bars to clear: compliance and quality

Before going live, the bank wanted to guarantee two things: first, that the AI agent would meet the strict compliance requirements expected of a regulated financial institution, and second, that the AI agent would deliver the same quality standards as the human agent teams.

To address the compliance requirements, the bank enabled the full suite of Gradient Labs’ finance-specific guardrails. These are purpose-built for the compliance and safety requirements of the industry and cover everything from prompt injection detection and vulnerability identification to financial advice detection, sensitive information handling, and complaints flagging.

Every single conversation is screened against these guardrails in real time, before and after the agent responds, ensuring that no reply reaches a customer unless it meets the bank’s compliance standards.

Worth noting: once the bank deployed, these guardrails ran over 9 million times, providing a critical and scalable layer of security in every conversation handled by the AI agent.



Finally, before going live, the bank ran its own independent assessment of the agent’s outputs against its internal quality criteria. The bank holds its human agent teams to a QA score of 95%. The agent needed to match this score.

Gradient Labs delivered at 98% QA score out of the gate, and has consistently maintained a higher QA score than the human agent teams at the bank.

Getting beyond FAQs

In initial deployment, the bank began with low-hanging fruit, routing FAQ-related inquiries to the AI agent via chat. But these use cases aren’t the ones that tax the bandwidth of human support teams. To be truly impactful, the AI agent needs to take on more complex, nuanced inquiries without simple answers.

So, the bank quickly expanded the types of use cases handled by the AI agent. The most common queries were related to payment troubleshooting, such as investigating a delayed payment, handling transaction disputes, recovering payments, or helping a customer understand a pending transaction. Other popular use cases covered safety and security, such as cancelling a fraud report, authorising a blocked payment, or blocking a lost card. Customers also used the agent to open a new personal or joint account, or to find out more information about loans and loan applications.

In 2025, the bank’s most commonly handled queries related to its subscription tiers — a nuanced topic encompassing everything from upgrade and downgrade requests, billing confusion, third-party perk access, and cancellation concerns. Because subscription tiers touch so many different parts of the customer experience, there’s rarely a one-size-fits-all answer. The right response instead hinges on a customer’s plan history, payment status, or what they’re actually trying to achieve. It’s the kind of topic where customers frequently need patient, step-by-step guidance to feel confident they’ve landed in the right place.

The AI agent resolved all these different query types with 98% quality assurance — higher than the best human agent at the bank — and resolved over 280,000 conversations for half a million individuals.

Reaching the next tier of complexity

Bolstered by the results of automating more complex queries, the bank turned its focus to Procedures. In Gradient Labs, Procedures are natural-language instructions that guide the AI agent into taking real actions on a customer’s account, just as a human agent would. The true operational cost of customer support sits in complex, multi-step cases, so the bank knew it was critical to automate more of these workflows. It prioritised deployment based on its most common queries.

One of the bank’s highest-volume inquiries was for ordering a replacement card, so the team chose this for its first automated procedure. This use case requires the AI agent to navigate account verification, check for active fraud flags, confirm delivery details, and handle edge cases, all while maintaining the seamless, digital-first experience the bank is known for.

Once live, the AI agent ran this procedure 10,000 times in under a year, fully resolving card replacement inquiries without human touch and freeing up operations teams to focus on cases where human judgment is required.

Results

84% CSAT

Customers didn’t just get answers; they were satisfied with them. 84% of users rated their AI agent experience positively, across complex and high-stakes inquiries.

98% Quality assurance score

The AI agent exceeded the bank’s internal quality benchmark of 95%, consistently outperforming human teams.

9M guardrails run

Gradient Labs’ finance-specific guardrails ran at every turn of every conversation, guaranteeing all customer interactions met compliance and safety standards.

0.5M unique customers served

The AI agent solved complex, nuanced queries for over half a million unique users in under a year, providing scalability

Conclusion

Gradient Labs enabled a leading European digital bank to automate customer support at a scale and complexity that most AI platforms can’t reach, making this programme one of the largest deployments of AI for customer support in financial services to date. The AI agent handled support cases for nearly half a million unique customers, resolving everything from nuanced subscription queries to multi-step account procedures, with a 98% quality assurance rate that outperformed the bank’s own human agents. Crucially, the deployment didn’t stop at FAQ deflection; the bank unlocked automation of the complex, high-touch cases that drive the real cost of customer operations, freeing human teams to focus where they’re needed most.

Dimitri Masin is the CEO and Co-Founder of Gradient Labs, the conversational AI platform transforming customer operations in financial services. An early employee at a digital bank, Dimitri built the bank’s AI and Data Science teams, helping it become one of the UK’s most successful fintechs. During this time, he worked on some of the most challenging problems in customer operations and saw firsthand how AI could be used to solve them.

Previously, Dimitri worked at Google and Osper. He is known for building high-performance technical teams and for developing responsible AI systems for regulated environments. His work has spanned large-scale automation, operational efficiency, and applied machine learning across product, engineering, and operations functions. He frequently speaks about the future of AI in banking and advises early-stage fintech and AI founders.