Think In Italian Unveils Free Preview of SpeakTwice Italian App

Linguist and Solopreneur Stefano Lodola Launches “SpeakTwice”: The AI Bridge to Fluency

SpeakTwice Italian is the new app by Think In Italian author Stefano Lodola, designed to help you become fluent in Italian faster with a practical and immersive learning approach. Learn more at https://speaktwice.app

Sheridan, WYOMING, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stefano Lodola, the linguist and solo founder behind the popular learning platform Think In Italian, has officially released a free preview of his latest project, SpeakTwice.

SpeakTwice Italian app logo

Available at https://speaktwice.app/, the tool is the result of Lodola’s years of experience as a polyglot and educator. Unlike mass-market apps developed by generalist software teams, SpeakTwice is built from a “linguist-first” perspective, specifically designed to help learners overcome the psychological and technical hurdles of speaking a new language.

Designed for the “Silent Period”

Many learners find themselves stuck in the “silent period”—they understand what they hear but cannot produce speech. SpeakTwice uses AI to simulate high-frequency conversational practice, allowing users to:

Practice Without Judgment:

Targeted Feedback:

Transition to Reality:

2,000 Lessons that Fit User Needs

“As a linguist,” says Stefano Lodola. “I built SpeakTwice to be the tool I wished I had when I was learning my first few languages. It’s not about flashy gamification; it’s about giving learners a safe space to speak, make mistakes, and ‘speak twice’—practicing once with the AI so they are ready for the real world.”

With 2,000 grammar lessons, stories, conversation scenarios, an AI tutor, and a spaced repetition system (SRS), all powered by a smart recommendation engine, SpeakTwice effectively replaces many famous language app with better results.

Try the Free Preview

The SpeakTwice preview is currently live and free to use. By visiting https://speaktwice.app/, language enthusiasts can test the AI’s conversational capabilities and see how Stefano’s pedagogical approach differs from standard market offerings.

The iOS mobile app is currently in beta testing; the Android app is in open testing. They will both available on the App Store and Play Store by the end of March with in-app purchases, together with the web app.

About Stefano Lodola & Think In Italian

Stefano Lodola is a professional linguist, polyglot, and solopreneur. Through his platform, Think In Italian, he provides deep-immersion resources that help students move beyond translation and start thinking directly in their target language. His methods prioritize the “Natural Method,” focusing on how the human brain actually acquires speech.

SpeakTwice Italian app screenshot

Press Inquiries

Stefano Lodola

stefano [at] speaktwice.app

https://speaktwice.app

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GI4BIzM2V6c