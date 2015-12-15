TSplus Announces Remote Access v19.10: Enhanced Enterprise Security and Infrastructure Synchronization

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PARIS, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)TSplus Remote Access is proud to announce the release of v19.10, a major update designed to strengthen its enterprise remote access offering. With enhanced Web Credentials synchronization and improved AdminTool stability, this new version delivers greater security, scalability, and reliability for large organizations operating complex IT infrastructures.

Enterprise Remote Access with Web Credentials Synchronization Across Infrastructures

The headline feature of this release is the automatic synchronization of Web Credentials configuration files across multiple infrastructures.

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This enhancement is particularly valuable for organizations running several TSplus Remote Access farms. Configuration files are now automatically synchronized to a shared remote folder, ensuring consistent authentication settings across all servers within a farm. By eliminating manual file management, IT teams can significantly reduce configuration drift, lower administrative workload, and maintain a unified security policy across environments.

Web Credentials already provide a powerful way to simplify and secure remote access. Instead of exposing Windows usernames and passwords, organizations can allow users to log in with a business-specific identifier such as an email address or PIN code. This approach strengthens security by hiding underlying Windows account details while delivering a smoother, more intuitive login experience for end users.

For large enterprises, this means better governance, improved compliance alignment, and a more scalable authentication framework.

Easy Enterprise Remote Access Deployment with Expanded Windows 11 Compatibility

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As part of its commitment to continuous compatibility, TSplus Remote Access is now fully compatible with the latest editions of Windows 11, including versions 26H1, 25H2, and 24H2 preview builds.

Organizations planning upgrades to modern Windows environments can confidently deploy TSplus Remote Access, knowing their remote desktop infrastructure will remain stable and fully supported.

With this release, TSplus reinforces its position as a powerful, cost-effective, enterprise-ready alternative to traditional remote desktop and application delivery solutions.

Download TSplus Remote Access v19.10 today for a free trial and experience enterprise-level remote access performance and security:
https://tsplus.net/remote-access/

For full technical details, view the changelog:
https://insights.tsplus.net/changelog/remote-access-v1910224

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software publisher specializing in secure remote access, application delivery, and IT infrastructure management solutions. Serving over 500,000 companies worldwide, TSplus helps organizations connect their workforce to business-critical applications securely and efficiently, empowering enterprises of all sizes to embrace flexible and scalable remote work environments.*

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director for TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2be1c635-6e51-404c-88ca-d85de45e64f8

 

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