VeeaVision AI for Real-Time Intelligent Visual Automation with IoT Data Fusion — Powered by TerraFabric™

VeeaVision enables cybersecure Agentic AI to enhance productivity, privacy, safety, and operational resilience across enterprise environments

BARCELONA, Spain, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At Mobile World Congress 2026, Veea, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) today announced the commercial availability of VeeaVision AI, a real-time edge vision application delivering intelligent automation powered by the TerraFabric™ platform — Veea’s unified control plane for deploying, operating, and scaling AI + IoT solutions across real-world environments.

Following live demonstrations at MWC Barcelona 2025, Veea has spent the past year commercializing VeeaVision AI and deeply integrating it with TerraFabric. The result is a production-grade solution now running in active field deployments across multiple markets.

VeeaVision AI enables enterprises to move beyond traditional “detect and report” systems toward a new paradigm: detect, decide, and act autonomously under explicit identity, scope, and policy controls in real time at the edge.

The Veea AI Platform: The Backbone for Edge AI + IoT

The Veea AI Platform serves as a reusable, secure foundation for AI-driven operational applications across industries. It provides:

Edge AI runtime and acceleration for real-time inference

Distributed orchestration and lifecycle management across sites and fleets

Sensor fusion pipelines that correlate video, IoT signals, and contextual data

Security, identity, and policy enforcement for operational environments

Agentic AI integration with connected cameras, sensors, and enterprise systems

This platform-first architecture allows enterprises and system integrators to rapidly deploy new applications while maintaining consistent security, governance, and operational control.

VeeaVision AI: Real-Time Visual Intelligence Across Markets

Built on the Veea AI Platform and orchestrated through TerraFabric, VeeaVision AI delivers:

Multi-camera ingestion and real-time analytics

Configurable zones, rule engines, and event logic

Local-first recording, event timelines, and secure evidence capture

IoT data fusion to enrich context and reduce false positives

By combining vision intelligence with sensor data and automation logic, VeeaVision AI transforms passive monitoring into proactive, autonomous operational control.

From Detection to Action: Automated Safety and Security Response

A key differentiator of the Veea AI Platform is its ability to trigger automated, policy-driven responses when hazards or security events are detected. Depending on customer configuration and site policies, response workflows can include:

Hazard detection (restricted-zone violations, unsafe proximity, fire or gas leaks, abnormal behavior, and site-specific risk conditions)

Intrusion and unauthorized access detection with real-time escalation

Automatic on-site deterrence, including strobe activation and audio warnings

Real-time notifications via SMS and integrated alert channels

Escalation workflows integrated with enterprise or emergency response procedures

These capabilities reduce response times, standardize incident handling, and improve safety—particularly in environments operating 24/7 or across large geographic footprints. “Safety and security shouldn’t depend on someone detecting an event on a monitor at the right moment,” said Balaji Tamirisa, SVP of engineering for Edge AI and IoT Devices at Veea. “With the Veea AI Platform as the backbone, VeeaVision AI becomes an application that can be adapted across many market segments — delivering hazard management, intrusion prevention, and automated actions that keep people and property safer.”

Expanding to Agentic AI Workflows with TerraFabric

Beyond vision-based safety automation, TerraFabric enables a broader class of Agentic AI workflows that coordinate perception, reasoning, and action across distributed sites. Examples include:

Autonomous compliance agents that continuously monitor safety policies and automatically adjust site access controls

Energy optimization agents that correlate occupancy, equipment usage, and sensor data to dynamically manage HVAC and power consumption

Logistics orchestration agents that track yard movement, loading zones, and inventory flow to reduce bottlenecks

Retail loss-prevention agents that utilize video analytics to detect theft and fraud patterns in real time

Critical infrastructure agents that detect anomalies in equipment telemetry and initiate preventative maintenance workflows

These intelligent agents operate under TerraFabric’s governance model — ensuring identity-based access, policy constraints, auditability, and controlled rollout — enabling enterprises to scale autonomous operations without sacrificing security or compliance.

Smart Construction: Safer Projects, Better Execution

In large construction projects, VeeaVision AI integrates with sensors and worker-tracking systems to deliver measurable outcomes:

Improved safety through real-time situational awareness and policy enforcement

Reduced incidents via automated deterrence and escalation

Improved schedule adherence by correlating site activity with project milestones

Unified operations by combining video evidence with IoT-based context

Serving Mission-Critical Industries

The Veea AI Platform supports applications across sectors where safety, security, data loss, automation, and resilience are essential, including:

Construction and temporary site deployments

Utilities and critical infrastructure

Logistics, warehouses, and distribution yards

Energy and industrial operations

Enterprise campuses

Smart communities and public venues

The same platform backbone supports market-specific applications tailored to each customer’s operational profile, risk tolerance, and compliance requirements.

Allen Salmasi, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Veea, stated: “With VeeaVision AI powered by TerraFabric, we are enabling enterprises to transition from passive monitoring to governed autonomy at the edge. By unifying AI inference, IoT context, cybersecurity, and policy-driven orchestration, we are laying the foundation for intelligent, self-optimizing operational environments.”

Availability

The Veea AI Platform and VeeaVision AI are commercially available now as configurable deployments tailored to camera density, sensor integrations, data retention policies, and automated response requirements.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea’s platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, storage, and AI into a unified solution for edge deployments ranging from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its edge computing innovation.

For more information, visit veea.com.

Media Contact:

Thomas Latiolais

thomas.latiolais@veeasystems.com

