Verum Messenger Introduces macOS Application Version

Verum Messenger announces the release of the macOS application

London, GREATER LONDON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verum Messenger announces the release of a new macOS application, expanding access to its ecosystem and enabling users to fully utilize the platform on desktop devices.

Verum Messenger

The launch of the Mac version marks an important milestone in the development of Verum Messenger and is aimed at creating a unified digital environment that ensures a seamless user experience across all devices.

A Unified Ecosystem Across Devices

The new macOS version of Verum Messenger provides data synchronization between devices while maintaining the platform’s core principles: a high level of security, stability, and technological independence.

macOS users now have access to all key messenger features, including:

messaging in a convenient desktop interface

managing messages and files

working with chats on a larger screen

full access to all core functionality without limitations

The solution is designed for both everyday communication and professional use.

Expanding Functionality

Verum Messenger continues to evolve as a multifunctional platform, combining:

secure communication

financial tools such as Verum Finance

operations with digital assets

investment solutions such as Verum Gold

Development Strategy

The launch of the macOS version reflects Verum Messenger’s strategic direction toward building a universal digital platform accessible across all major devices.

The project’s primary goal is to provide users with continuous and secure access to communication and financial tools in any environment.

Verum Messenger will continue to develop technologies focused on enhancing security, usability, and global accessibility.

Press Inquiries

Derek Katz

info [at] verum.im

https://verum.im