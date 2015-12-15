Why IT Teams Choose Freshservice Over ServiceNow for Service Desk Automation and ITSM Handling

When IT teams look for an ITSM or service desk platform, they usually want one thing.

Less manual work.

Automation can help route tickets, suggest solutions, and keep support moving without constant oversight.

Two well-known tools in this space are Freshservice and ServiceNow. Both can automate service desk work. But many IT teams choose Freshservice because it is easier to use, faster to set up, and more predictable in cost.

Here are some of the main reasons.

1. Faster Setup and Easier Deployment

One big reason teams pick Freshservice is how quickly it can be deployed.

Many organizations can get a basic service desk running in just a few days. Setup usually involves connecting email, importing assets, and setting service rules through a guided interface.

With ServiceNow, implementation often takes months and may require certified partners or consultants. The platform is powerful, but the configuration can be complex.

For IT teams that want automation without a long rollout project, this makes a big difference.

2. Simpler Automation for Everyday IT Work

Automation is a core feature of both platforms. The difference is how easy it is to use.

Freshservice focuses on practical automation tasks like:

Automatically routing tickets

Triggering alerts

Assigning requests to the right team

Escalating unresolved issues

These workflows can be built using simple drag and drop tools, without writing code.

ServiceNow also offers automation, but it often requires deeper configuration and more planning to set up.

For many IT teams, simple automation that works right away is more useful than complex automation that takes weeks to design.

3. Lower Cost

Cost is another major factor.

Freshservice uses clear per-agent pricing, so teams can easily estimate their monthly or yearly cost.

ServiceNow pricing is usually custom and requires working with a sales team to get a quote.

Implementation costs can also be significant because many deployments require outside consultants.

In many cases, organizations report that the total cost of ownership for ServiceNow can be several times higher once implementation and maintenance are included.

4. Ease of Use

Freshservice is simply easier for support agents to use, and automation only works if the team actually uses the system.

Freshservice has a clean interface that’s easy to use so agents can start working tickets quickly without heavy training.

ServiceNow is extremely flexible, but that flexibility often adds complexity. The interface can require more onboarding and configuration before teams feel comfortable using it.

For busy support teams, a simpler interface means:

Faster ticket handling

Fewer mistakes

Less training time

5. Built-In Tools for Service Desk Automation

Freshservice includes several built-in tools that support automation and faster support workflows.

These include:

Automated ticket classification

Service catalogs for self-service requests

Knowledge base suggestions

Workflow automation for approvals and escalations

These features help reduce repetitive work and keep support requests moving smoothly.

ServiceNow also offers strong automation, especially for large enterprise environments. But it often requires more setup to achieve the same results.

6. Better Fit for Small and Mid-Size IT Teams

ServiceNow is designed with large enterprises in mind.

It can support very complex environments, large teams, and multi-department workflows.

Freshservice is a great choice for enterprise teams too, but it also works well for:

Scaling small and mid-size companies

Growing IT teams

Organizations that want automation without heavy configuration

The platform balances automation and usability so teams can manage tickets, assets, and workflows in one place without a large implementation effort.

Freshservice vs ServiceNow: Highlights

Both platforms can automate service desk work, but they approach the problem differently.

Freshservice focuses on simplicity and speed:

Faster setup (days to implement)

Easier automation

Predictable pricing

Simple interface

ITSM built to scale

ServiceNow focuses on enterprise flexibility:

Deep customization

More complex workflow automation

Longer setup (months to implement)

For many IT teams, the simpler approach wins.

They want a service desk that starts saving time right away, without months of setup.

Curious to see Freshservice in action? Start a free trial today.