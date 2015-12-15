Why Reliability Is Now a Business Metric

By Leo Vasiliou, Web Performance Expert at Catchpoint, part of LogicMonitor

For decades, reliability lived squarely in the engineering domain. If systems stayed up and outages were rare, reliability was considered “handled.” However, that definition no longer works.

In practice, many organizations still operate as if reliability failures are isolated technical events, rather than signals of broader business risk. That mindset obscures the business implications at precisely the moment when digital performance is most visible to customers and stakeholders alike.

As AI systems, cloud-native architectures, and globally distributed services become foundational to how modern businesses operate, reliability has shifted from a technical benchmark to a business-critical metric. Today, reliability is experienced by customers in real time and judged by leaders based on whether digital systems perform in moments that directly affect revenue, reputation, and trust.

In highly competitive digital markets, even minor performance issues can cascade into lost transactions, increased churn, and long-term brand erosion, making reliability inseparable from growth strategy.

Insights from the annual 2026 SRE Report, which surveyed more than 400 site reliability, DevOps, and IT professionals globally, reveal a clear inflection point: reliability is no longer proven by uptime alone. It is defined by speed, consistency, and user experience, and increasingly by measurable business outcomes.

This shift reflects a broader realignment between technical teams and executive leadership, as both groups recognize that reliability failures now surface first through customer experience, not internal dashboards.

Slow Is the New Down

One of the clearest indicators of shifting priorities in this year’s findings is how dramatically perceptions have shifted around performance degradation. Nearly two-thirds of respondents now say slowness is just as damaging as a full outage. While systems may technically remain “available,” users abandon sessions, lose confidence, and disengage long before an error page appears.

From the customer’s perspective, latency and inconsistency feel indistinguishable from downtime. For businesses, this means uptime alone no longer protects the bottom line. Performance has become inseparable from trust.

As digital interactions replace in person engagement, they become the primary measure of a company’s reliability and competence. In the same way that a messy physical storefront can leave customers with a bad impression, an unstable, jumpy, or slow web experience will often do the same.

Reliability Is Felt by Customers, but Rarely Measured by the Business

Despite growing awareness of this shift, most organizations still fail to connect reliability signals to business outcomes. Only 26% of respondents say their teams consistently measure whether performance improvements impact revenue, conversion rates, or customer satisfaction. Engineering teams may understand what users feel, but leadership often lacks the data needed to tie reliability investments to financial performance.

This disconnect creates friction. Reliability is increasingly recognized as being an important factor in growth and digital transformation, yet it is still measured with operational metrics that don’t reflect business reality. As a result, business leaders do not fully understand the impact that it has on their bottom line. Until reliability is quantified in terms leaders care about, it will remain undervalued, despite its outsized influence on customer behavior.

Without this alignment, organizations risk making short-term cost decisions that undermine long-term customer trust and resilience.

AI Is Raising the Stakes and the Complexity

Moreover, AI is accelerating this shift toward reliability while also introducing new challenges. The report found that 60% of respondents express optimism about AI’s role in site reliability engineering, and more than half expect to deploy agentic AI systems into production within the next year. Adoption is moving quickly.

Confidence in observing AI reliability, however, is not keeping pace. AI systems introduce new modes of failure that traditional monitoring was never designed to detect. Model performance can degrade silently. Dependencies shift dynamically. Issues often originate beyond the application layer, across APIs, cloud providers, or the public Internet. As AI-driven systems increasingly sit on the critical path of digital experience, the inability to observe their reliability becomes a direct business risk.

In this environment, reliability failures may surface as subtle experience issues rather than obvious outages, making them harder to diagnose and more damaging over time.

Toil, Resilience, and the Cost of Complexity

Despite increased automation, engineers continue to spend roughly one-third of their time on toil. While some teams report AI-driven efficiency gains, others see little improvement, or even increased workload, as systems grow more complex.

Resilience practices also remain uneven. Only 17% of organizations regularly test whether critical systems can handle outages, slowdowns, and instability, and nearly half say they are uncomfortable deliberately introducing controlled disruptions to prepare for them. This reactive posture leaves businesses exposed when incidents inevitably occur.

At the same time, learning has emerged as a quiet reliability risk. Just 6% of respondents report protected learning time, even as systems become more distributed and AI-dependent. Knowledge decay compounds operational risk in ways that tools alone cannot fix, and if employees are not given the time to learn about emerging and evolving AI technologies, organizations will fall behind in both AI implementation and functionality.

As complexity increases, organizations that fail to invest in skills and resilience will struggle to keep pace with both customer expectations and competitive pressure.

Reliability as a Shared Business Language

The data makes one conclusion unavoidable: reliability has become a trust and reputation metric.

In an AI-driven, Internet-dependent world, reliability can no longer stop at the application layer or be owned by engineering alone. It must be understood and instrumented across the full digital supply chain, from infrastructure and APIs to third-party services and the Internet Stack itself.

Organizations that succeed will be those that treat reliability as a shared business language—one that connects technical performance to customer experience and measurable outcomes. They will move beyond uptime charts and toward real-time insight into how reliability shapes revenue, retention, and brand trust.

In doing so, reliability becomes not just a defensive measure, but a strategic advantage in a digital-first economy.

About the Author:

Leo Vasiliou is Director, Product Marketing, at Catchpoint, part of LogicMonitor. Leo grew up in technology operations where web performance, IT operations, and information security activities were part of his charter.

Since transitioning to evangelizing DevOps activities in product marketing, Leo currently applies his passion for web performance data analysis in the context of monitoring and observability—primarily for customer-facing products and services.

Leo strongly believes correct data are the foundation for transforming information into wisdom. He works to perform activities at the intersection of technology and marketing to help improve IT’s business relationship.