Why Website Reliability Has Become a Security Issue

By Zsolt Balogh, VP of Technology Operations, Liferay

The fastest way to lose user trust is a website that behaves unpredictably. Minor layout inconsistencies, unstable forms, or broken links can trigger disproportionate user drop-off. While these symptoms may appear to be usability problems, they often function as trust breakers. Users interpret unexpected behavior as a potential security threat and exit before completing their task.

Responses to Liferay’s 2026 Broken Trust Report tell a similar story. A significant majority of users will switch to competitors the moment a digital experience feels insecure. That reaction turns operational issues into cybersecurity issues because users equate what they see with what they can trust. Perceived insecurity now causes as much damage as actual breaches. Today’s IT leaders must see site reliability and digital experience quality as part of their security program.

Trust as an Operational and Security Metric

Digital trust is no longer assumed, even for household names. Survey data shows that most users no longer believe brand recognition alone guarantees safety. That reflects the sophistication of modern threats. AI-generated phishing, domain spoofing, and brand impersonation campaigns have conditioned people to be cautious. Users make rapid judgments based on surface cues such as layout consistency and responsive behavior.

From a risk perspective, this matters because users who feel uneasy seldom report problems. Many simply leave without engagement, and that absence of feedback can delay incident detection. Operational informatics often misses these early warning signs because traditional monitoring focuses on things like uptime and latency rather than the subtle trust signals users respond to.

What Causes Users to Leave Before They Report

The psychology behind digital mistrust is rooted in simple human intuition. Users pick up on small clues that suggest something has changed from what they expect.

Things that trigger abandonment include:

Inconsistent layouts across pages

Forms that behave unpredictably

Redirect loops or unexpected navigation

Non-standard login flows

Slight differences in URL structure



These triggers matter because attackers exploit similar inconsistencies when crafting phishing pages or mimicking login portals. In some cases, malicious actors copy legitimate UI patterns imperfectly, leaving tiny visual differences that trigger user concern. Other times, broken experiences create opportunities for credential harvesting or malicious script injection. When a user senses something is off, their instinct is to stop, which is a defensive response. When millions of users behave this way, the business impact is significant.

When IT, Security, and Digital Experience Must Collaborate

Industries like healthcare and financial services carry heightened sensitivity. Minor UI inconsistencies can cause users to abandon tasks and reduce confidence in an institution’s ability to protect their information.

These outcomes show just how intertwined customer experience and cybersecurity have become. Every visible element that users interact with forms part of an organization’s perceived security posture. A broken experience can signal insecurity even when none exists. From an operational perspective, this means that security cannot remain siloed. When information technology, security teams, and digital experience groups work together, they create systems that look and feel trustworthy while also being technically secure.

Operational Practices That Impact Security Perceptions

A growing body of evidence shows that environments with inconsistent infrastructure tend to be more vulnerable to attacks. Fragmented subdomains, unmanaged third-party scripts, and legacy content management systems contribute to conditions where users become uncertain about what “normal” looks like. That uncertainty becomes an advantage for attackers.

Operational instability also increases phishing susceptibility. When users encounter inconsistent navigation, they may mistakenly accept imitation as legitimate. Legacy platforms that cannot enforce consistent headers or encrypted connections across pages create visual and technical inconsistencies that undermine trust. Attackers often choose targets where user expectations are already weak because the line between legitimate and malicious is easier to blur.

Patch management and consistent ownership of digital properties thus become critical for risk reduction. A site that behaves predictably assures users and reduces the cognitive load of determining legitimacy. Predictability becomes a defensive measure as much as a performance metric.

Why Security Tools Are Not Enough

Traditional security tools such as endpoint and intrusion detection software remain essential to protecting critical infrastructure from compromise. When they are implemented well, they reduce vulnerability to many classes of attack. These tools, however, do not directly address the contextual cues users rely on to assess trust.

A deep technical defense stack cannot fix inconsistent login flows or malformed redirect behavior that a user perceives as suspicious. Traditional security monitoring often doesn’t consider the user experience. The consequence is that attacks exploiting human psychology can succeed before any alarm is raised.

In practice, secure experiences require alignment across teams responsible for infrastructure, digital content, and customer interaction. Technical controls must be complemented by operational discipline aimed at consistency and clarity. When IT teams consider the experience as part of the attack surface, they gain visibility into a broader set of indicators that matter to users.

Strengthening Infrastructure Through Governance

Effective governance becomes a multiplier for trust. Organizations that standardize domain naming conventions, manage subdomain ownership, and enforce consistent deployment practices reduce the surface area for impersonation and confusion. Teams can establish guidelines for third-party script use and ensure that certificates and encryption standards are uniform across all properties.

Monitoring systems should extend beyond uptime to include experience integrity. For example, alerts can be configured for unexpected layout changes or broken links. These issues may signal configuration errors or indicate malicious interference. A governance framework that includes both security and digital operations teams ensures that visibility remains high and issues are addressed before users react.

Treating Trust as a Security KPI

Trust can be measured in ways that complement traditional security metrics. Abandonment rates following UI anomalies, frequency of unexpected redirects, or unusual variations in form behavior can signal emerging risks. These metrics allow security teams to correlate technical anomalies with perceptual reactions.

In environments where trust is fragile, measuring how the experience feels to the user gives defenders a new layer of insight. When monitoring incorporates both technical and perceptual signals, organizations can respond sooner and with greater effectiveness.

Trust as Part of the Threat Model

Users today leave at the first sign of digital unease. Attackers understand this instinct and exploit it with ever-more sophisticated tactics. Security leaders must respond by treating trust as part of their threat model. Experience integrity becomes a layer of defense.

In the years ahead, cybersecurity strategy must account for how security feels as well as how it functions. Reliability and consistency are essential for survival in a world where perception can be as powerful as technique. The most effective defense is a dependable experience that reinforces user trust at every interaction.