YAROOMS Introduces Yarvis: Not an App. A Colleague.

YAROOMS, the workplace management platform used in over 50 countries, introduces Yarvis – an AI-powered workplace assistant that understands natural language, connects to your calendar, the YAROOMS platform, and executes multi-step workplace tasks through a single conversation in Microsoft Teams or email. Just ask.

The Problem

The average company runs 101 apps. Employees toggle between 11 daily. 70% of digital transformations fail because people resist learning yet another interface for a five-second task.

What Yarvis Does

Yarvis turns plain-language requests into coordinated workplace actions:

Desk and room booking: "Book a desk near marketing tomorrow" – confirmed in seconds.

Multi-resource coordination: complex recurring requests handled in one message.

Visitor management: CC Yarvis on a guest email and it creates the pass, books a room, reserves parking, and sends directions automatically.

Team scheduling: checks calendars across Outlook, Google Calendar, and YAROOMS, then books everything in one step.

Facility requests: "The projector in Room 4B stopped working" – logged and routed automatically.

Yarvis learns preferences over time. After a few interactions, “book my usual” just works.

How It Works

Yarvis lives inside the tools employees already use. In Microsoft Teams, it appears as a chat contact. On email, CC it on any thread and it picks up context and takes action. The interface is simply a conversation.

“The best features mean nothing if people don’t use them,” said Dragos Badea, CEO of YAROOMS. “Yarvis is your assistant who quietly handles the logistics so your team can focus on actual work.”

Availability

Yarvis is available today for all YAROOMS customers on Microsoft Teams and email. SMS-based visitor onboarding and emergency management capabilities are on the roadmap for later in 2026.

About YAROOMS

YAROOMS is a workplace management platform for hybrid organizations, available on the Microsoft commercial marketplace. Since 2010, the company has helped enterprises coordinate workspaces through desk and room booking, hybrid work planning, visitor management, and workplace analytics. Deeply integrated with Microsoft 365, certified ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, SOC 2 Type 2, and GDPR compliant. Serving organizations in over 50 countries, including Verizon, Columbia University, Dr. Martens, Dedalus, and the National Health Service.

