6 Ways to Avoid Hidden Fees When Spending Overseas

SINGAPORE, Apr 27, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Travelling overseas often feels exciting until unexpected charges appear on your card statement after returning home. Many travellers from Singapore rely on overseas credit cards for convenience, rewards, and security, but international transactions can sometimes include hidden costs that are easy to overlook. From currency conversion markups to foreign transaction fees, these charges can quietly increase overall travel expenses. Understanding how these charges work can help travellers manage spending better and make more informed payment choices while abroad.

Below are practical ways that can help minimise hidden fees when using credit cards overseas while keeping travel spending smooth and predictable.

Understand foreign transaction fees before travelling

Foreign transaction fees are among the commonly overlooked charges linked to overseas spending. Many cards issued in Singapore charge a fee of around 3.25% per foreign currency transaction, which may not seem significant at first glance. However, on a holiday budget of SGD 4,000, this fee alone can add SGD 130 to total expenses without obvious visibility during purchases.

Reviewing the fee structure of an overseas card before travelling can help travellers estimate actual costs more accurately. Some cards offer reduced or promotional foreign transaction charges, which can help manage overall travel budgets more effectively. Knowing these details in advance may also help travellers decide when card payments make financial sense compared to alternative payment methods.

Consider paying in local currency instead of SGD

When paying overseas, merchants sometimes offer the option to charge the amount directly in Singapore dollars. This feature, known as Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), may appear convenient because it shows the final amount immediately. However, exchange rates used in DCC transactions often include markups, which can exceed standard bank conversion fees.

Choosing to pay in the local currency allows the overseas card network to process the exchange instead. Card networks typically apply more competitive rates compared to merchant-set conversions. Over multiple transactions, such as dining, shopping, and transport, this can help reduce unnecessary markups.

Check card currency conversion rates

Exchange rates used by card issuers fluctuate daily and may differ slightly from rates seen on currency apps or news platforms. While the difference per transaction might appear minor, frequent purchases abroad can still affect total spending. For example, a 1% difference on SGD 2,500 worth of spending can translate into roughly SGD 25 in additional costs.

Reviewing how an overseas card calculates exchange rates can provide better transparency. Some banks publish their rate calculation methods, allowing travellers to estimate expected charges more accurately.

Avoid overseas ATM withdrawals when possible

Withdrawing cash abroad using a credit card can trigger multiple layers of fees simultaneously. These may include cash advance fees, overseas ATM operator charges, and immediate interest accrual starting from the withdrawal date. In Singapore, cash advance fees commonly range between 6% and 8% of the withdrawn amount, with minimum charges around SGD 15.

Using an overseas card mainly for purchases rather than cash withdrawals can help reduce these compounded costs. Carrying a modest amount of exchanged currency from Singapore or using debit-based solutions for cash needs may help travellers avoid high-interest situations linked to credit card withdrawals overseas.

Watch for hotel and car rental pre-authorisation charges

Hotels and car rental companies frequently place temporary holds on credit cards as security deposits. These pre-authorisation amounts can be significant depending on location and booking type. Although not permanent charges, they temporarily reduce available credit limits and sometimes involve conversion adjustments once released.

Understanding how pre-authorisation works can help travellers avoid confusion when reviewing statements. Using an overseas card with sufficient credit limits may reduce the likelihood of declined transactions during travel. Checking release timelines with merchants can also help travellers track when funds become available again after checkout.

Choose a Travel Credit Card designed for overseas spending

Not all credit cards function the same way internationally. Some overseas card options available in Singapore include travel-focused features, such as lower foreign currency fees, travel rewards, or complimentary insurance coverage. These features can help offset certain costs associated with overseas spending when used strategically.

Comparing card benefits based on travel frequency, spending habits, and destinations can help travellers identify options aligned with their lifestyle. A well-matched overseas card may also offer added value through rewards or travel-related privileges, making international spending more predictable overall.

Final thoughts

For Singapore travellers, using an overseas card thoughtfully, alongside awareness of currency conversion practices and transaction structures, can help make international payments more transparent. With a few informed habits, overseas spending can remain convenient while reducing the likelihood of unexpected costs appearing after the journey ends.

Disclaimer: This content is published by iQuanti Singapore Pte. Ltd., an external marketer engaged and compensated by UOB Ltd.

Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: iQuanti

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com