Aerospike’s New AI-native Developer Experience Optimized for Rapid, High-quality Coding by Humans and AI Agents 

Voyager visual developer workspace, MCP Server, and AI-optimized SDKs combine to go from first cluster to first query in as little as five minutes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospike, Inc. , today unveiled a new unified, AI-native application development experience that makes it simple for both humans and AI coding assistants to confidently prototype, integrate, deploy, and troubleshoot production applications built on Aerospike’s real-time NoSQL database .

The new release is purpose-built for modern engineering, combining AI coding assistants, agents, and developers of varying levels of experience. Optimized for hybrid AI and human collaboration, it includes: Aerospike Voyager , a visual developer workspace; an embedded MCP Server; and updated Aerospike Developer SDKs .

All of these combine into a new Aerospike experience where developers and their agents can explore data visually, query a cluster conversationally, and generate production-ready code in as little as five minutes. Learned patterns and code carry directly from concept to production scale, with no second system to learn, and no architectural rework when load inevitably increases.

AI-powered Development: Easy to Prototype but Fragile and Slow to Scale

The pace of AI-driven development has never been faster. AI assistants now take teams from concept to production in days. But speed alone isn’t enough. Developers still need to understand what AI-generated code is doing before they ship it, diagnose issues when behavior isn’t as expected, and explore the underlying data to make informed decisions about what to build next.

Faster Prototyping, Quicker Troubleshooting, and Confident Deployment

The new Aerospike developer experience is designed for faster prototyping, simpler integration, and quicker troubleshooting for AI apps built on Aerospike. Developers can onboard in minutes, and DevOps and SREs gain a more stable production environment.

The new experience includes:

Aerospike Voyager Preview is a visual developer workspace that creates a clear, opinionated onboarding. Available as a desktop application for macOS, Windows, and Linux, it provides one-click cluster connection, pre-built sample data libraries, a hierarchical data browser for visual data exploration, and server-side filtering with guardrails. In early testing, developers using Voyager went from the first cluster to the first filtered query in just five minutes.

is a visual developer workspace that creates a clear, opinionated onboarding. Available as a desktop application for macOS, Windows, and Linux, it provides one-click cluster connection, pre-built sample data libraries, a hierarchical data browser for visual data exploration, and server-side filtering with guardrails. In early testing, developers using Voyager went from the first cluster to the first filtered query in just five minutes. MCP Server that lets AI agents in Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Gemini CLI, and other tools interact directly with Aerospike clusters to inspect data, query records, explore schemas, and access documentation without leaving development environments. Developers with no Aerospike experience can interact conversationally through agents without context-switching to documentation or CLI tools. The free MCP server is embedded within the new Aerospike Voyager, providing developers with a single download and configuration step.

that lets AI agents in Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Gemini CLI, and other tools interact directly with Aerospike clusters to inspect data, query records, explore schemas, and access documentation without leaving development environments. Developers with no Aerospike experience can interact conversationally through agents without context-switching to documentation or CLI tools. The free MCP server is embedded within the new Aerospike Voyager, providing developers with a single download and configuration step. Aerospike Developer SDKs deliver native, chainable syntax and a clean separation between application logic and database operations. Developers implement business features using intuitive calls, while database administrators and SREs independently manage timeouts, retry policies, and cluster configuration. Combined with LLM-optimized documentation, the simplified syntax makes it easier for both humans and AI agents to write correct Aerospike code on the first attempt.

“The new Developer SDK makes Aerospike code easier to read and reason about. Voyager simplifies access to data for debugging and query exploration. And the MCP server enables developers to analyze data using the tools and environments they already prefer,” said Srini V. Srinivasan, founder and CTO of Aerospike.

Aerospike: Best Enterprise NoSQL Database Platform

The new Aerospike experience is the latest in a series of innovations that analysts, media, and customers continue to praise. Recent accolades include:

How to Try the New Aerospike Developer Experience

Aerospike Voyager Preview, which includes the Aerospike MCP Server, is available for download at aerospike.com/voyager . The new Developer SDKs for Java and Python are available at developer.aerospike.com . Getting-started guides and sample projects are included with each download.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now.

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