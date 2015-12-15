AgencyBloc Named Bronze Stevie Award® Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

Recognized for innovation in compliance automation and purpose-built technology for the health and benefits insurance industry

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgencyBloc , the leading agency management technology provider for health and benefits insurance agencies, today announced it has been named a Bronze 2026 Stevie Award® winner in the American Business Awards® , earning recognition in the category of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 2,500 Employees).

The American Business Awards are one of the nation’s premier business awards programs, recognizing innovation, growth and excellence across organizations of all sizes and industries. Winners are selected by a panel of independent business leaders and experts.

AgencyBloc was recognized for its continued innovation within the health and benefits insurance space, including advancements in embedded compliance automation and recent product expansions such as Rx Collect and Engage+.

“At AgencyBloc, our mission is to bring clarity to the complex,” said Mike Lamb, CEO of AgencyBloc . “This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering purpose-built, innovative solutions, ensuring our clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Over the past year, AgencyBloc has enhanced its AMS+ solution with deeper compliance automation, improved audit-readiness capabilities and expanded integrations that streamline agency workflows. The company also introduced Rx Collect to modernize Medicare prescription data intake and launched Engage+ to help agencies strengthen their digital presence and client engagement.

This award recognizes the impact of AgencyBloc’s current solutions; however, the company says it also sets the stage for its next chapter of innovation. The company recently announced AgencyBloc Intelligence, its approach to embedding AI solutions directly into the core features its clients already utilize, ensuring the tools evolve alongside the needs of the industry.

“From the beginning, our focus has been on solving real operational and compliance challenges for agencies in a highly regulated industry,” said Cory Schmidt, Co-Founder of AgencyBloc . “This recognition reflects the work our team has done to build technology that not only supports agencies today, but helps them adapt and grow as the industry evolves.”

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions to support operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs and IMO/FMOs.

Media Contact:

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

amber.petkosek@agencybloc.com

866-338-7075 ext. 246