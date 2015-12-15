AI Is Making Phishing Attempts Harder to Detect – Here’s What That Means for Employers

By Travis Springer, President, Sagiss

Travis Springer

Phishing has long been associated with obvious warning signs. Suspicious links, poor grammar, and unusual requests once made these attacks easier to identify. That dynamic is changing. New data from Dallas-based managed service provider Sagiss shows how phishing is becoming more subtle and increasingly difficult to detect within the flow of everyday work.

For the 2026 Managed Security Report: AI Phishing in the Workplace, Sagiss surveyed 500 desk-based employees to better understand how phishing is evolving. The survey found that AI is making phishing attempts more sophisticated. Seventy-two percent of respondents said phishing attempts are now more convincing because of AI. Sixty-four percent reported that an AI-generated message could realistically impersonate someone they work with on a regular basis.

These findings highlight how attack methods are adapting to the way people communicate. Messages that once stood out as suspicious are now blending into inboxes and collaboration platforms.

From Obvious Threats to Everyday Interactions

AI allows attackers to craft communications that mirror tone, context, and timing with a high degree of accuracy. A message can reference current projects and imitate writing styles.

That familiarity changes how employees process risk. Instead of questioning whether a message is legitimate, many respond as they would to any routine request. The attack succeeds because it feels normal.

This evolution makes phishing harder to detect through instinct alone. Instead of evaluating messages that clearly stand out from daily communications, employees must question the legitimacy of interactions that appear consistent with their existing workflows.

Behavior Under Pressure Drives Risk

The Sagiss data shows how this increased sophistication is already influencing behavior. Nearly half of respondents (45%) said they have replied to a message and later questioned whether it was legitimate. That pattern reflects how decisions are made in real working environments.

Modern work is fast-paced and fragmented. Employees manage multiple conversations at once, often across email, messaging platforms, and mobile devices. Response times are expected to be quick, and delays can disrupt productivity or collaboration.

Under these conditions, people rely on recognition and familiarity to make decisions. A message that appears to come from a colleague or leader can prompt immediate action. Verification may happen after the fact, if it happens at all.

This is a fundamental change in how organizations should approach security. Cybersecurity leaders need to account for the reality of modern work, where people are moving quickly and often making judgment calls before they’ve fully verified what’s in front of them. Employees may understand phishing risks, yet still engage with deceptive messages when under pressure.

Why Traditional Defenses Are Being Tested

Many organizations have invested in security awareness training and email filtering tools. These measures remain important, but they’re being tested by more sophisticated attack methods.

AI-generated phishing campaigns can bypass traditional detection techniques. Messages may not contain obvious indicators of fraud, allowing them to avoid triggering standard filters designed to catch known patterns.

Awareness training often focuses on identifying clear warning signs. As those signs become less visible, employees must rely on judgment in more ambiguous situations. This increases the likelihood of inconsistent responses.

The result is a security environment where technology and human behavior must work together more closely than before.

What Companies Can Do to Reduce Risk

Addressing this new phase of phishing requires a broader approach. Organizations need to align their defenses with how employees actually work, rather than how they’re expected to behave in ideal conditions.

Continued education plays a key role. Training programs should evolve to reflect modern attack methods, including AI-driven impersonation and context-aware messaging. Employees benefit from real-world scenarios that mirror the types of interactions they encounter daily.

Continuous security monitoring is equally important. Advanced tools can analyze behavior throughout systems, identify anomalies, and flag potential threats before they escalate. This layer of visibility helps reduce reliance on individual judgment.

Clear verification processes also strengthen defenses. Sensitive requests, such as financial transactions or credential changes, should follow defined approval steps. These processes create a pause that allows for confirmation before action is taken.

Incident response and recovery capabilities are essential as well. Even with strong prevention measures, some threats will succeed. Organizations that can respond quickly, contain the impact, and restore operations are better positioned to manage risk.

Together, these elements create a more resilient security posture that accounts for both technology and human behavior.

Threads Are Evolving, So Should You

Phishing continues to evolve alongside the tools that enable it. AI has introduced new levels of sophistication, and attackers are adapting quickly. This means organizations can’t afford to become complacent in their approach to security.

Defenses that are effective today may require adjustment as new techniques emerge. Ongoing evaluation, testing, and improvement are necessary to keep pace with changing threats.

Businesses should view cybersecurity as a continuous effort rather than a fixed solution. By investing in education, monitoring, and response capabilities, they can build a framework that remains effective while adapting over time.