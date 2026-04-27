Ankit Tandon Named Vice Chairman of G6 Hospitality as PRISM Doubles Down on North American Growth

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

PRISM, parent company of G6 Hospitality, OYO US & Belvilla District 6, today announced that Ankit Tandon, Global Chief Operating Officer of PRISM, will take on the additional role of Vice Chairman at G6 Hospitality. Ankit Tandon joins G6 Hospitality Board of Directors alongside CEO Sonal Sinha and will spend more time meeting franchise partners on the ground and building a stronger local team to support their success. Sonal Sinha and the frontline G6 team, along with Corporate Franchise Support, report directly to Ankit Tandon to ensure seamless coordination and accountability.

Anuj Ladha has been named National Head of Brand Performance for G6 Hospitality, reporting to Sonal Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of G6 Hospitality. In his previous role, Anuj handled the West region. In this expanded role, he now also oversees the East region, serving as a single point of contact for all franchisee support matters. Anuj assumes full responsibility for brand performance and ground operations across G6’s national footprint, with direct oversight of all Region Heads and Directors of Brand Performance nationwide. He will lead franchise owner relationship management and issue resolution and will co-own G6 renewals alongside Bhanu Mahajan.

Bhanu Mahajan has been named Head of US and Canada Operations for G6 Hospitality, reporting to Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman of G6 Hospitality. Bhanu will lead operational support infrastructure across the United States and Canada, with ownership of the G6 helpdesk, ticketing, and backend issue resolution, ensuring support teams are properly staffed and responsive. His responsibilities include franchise satisfaction and owner support, tech support and OTA support including payment reconciliation, customer satisfaction, and co-ownership of renewals across G6.

Ankit Lahoti has been named Development, Openings & Strategy Lead for G6 Hospitality, reporting to Sonal Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of G6 Hospitality. He will lead G6’s development, PIP, and openings function, managing the openings and PIP team while driving supply growth across the United States. The regional development team for G6 will report to Ankit Lahoti.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality

anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

+91 97911 63065

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/919b2973-5bcb-4d33-a8c0-6e356b6f3f8a