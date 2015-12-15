AppDirect Acquires PartnerStack, Creating the Unified Subscription Commerce Platform for Partner-Led Growth

Strategic acquisition unites Partnerstack’s 138,000+ B2B partner network and leading PRM platform with AppDirect’s marketplace infrastructure, creating a single platform to launch, manage, and scale partner-led growth in an AI-driven economy

SAN FRANCISCO – April 14, 2026 – AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B subscription commerce platform, today announced it has acquired PartnerStack, a leading partner relationship management (PRM) platform and one of the largest B2B partner networks globally. This strategic integration injects a powerful partner ecosystem engine into the AppDirect subscription commerce platform, enhancing AppDirect’s ability to help companies leverage ecosystems and distribution as a primary growth engine.

This acquisition solidifies AppDirect’s position as the everything store powering B2B distribution, building on its recent acquisition of Tackle.io, the cloud go-to-market platform supporting over $20 billion in cloud hyperscaler marketplace transactions. With Tackle’s marketplace-led growth and PartnerStack’s PRM and partner ecosystem, AppDirect is now uniquely positioned to provide a full stack commerce platform for powering all direct and indirect go to market motions.

In today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, AI is profoundly shifting how businesses operate–with AI reducing the cost of software development, making distribution and AI search visibility the new battleground. Marketplaces, partner networks, and data-rich platforms have become indispensable, with 60% of marketplace purchases projected to be conducted via channel partners by 2030. The companies that treat distribution as a core part of their strategy will own the market.

“With this acquisition, we’re at the center of the underlying infrastructure powering enterprise technology purchase decisions today,” said Nicolas Desmarais, CEO and chairman of AppDirect. “Navigating commerce and partner management requires a unified platform. By bringing these capabilities together, AppDirect is giving companies the foundation they need to scale through partners and win in an increasingly indirect, marketplace-driven world.”

“We are thrilled to further AppDirect’s position as the everything store for B2B distribution,” said Bryn Jones, CEO of PartnerStack. “Our network has driven over $3 billion in revenue for our customers and is increasingly relied on to help businesses show up in AI search. The primary driver of AI search visibility in platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini is third-party content, and PartnerStack is the largest B2B content partner network in the world. We are excited to connect our insights across hundreds of thousands of B2B customer signups every month with AppDirect and Tackle, creating powerful advantages for our partners and customers in the AI era.”

Together, AppDirect and Partnerstack are accelerating partner-led growth. For more information visit https://www.appdirect.com/platform-v2/appdirect-and-partnerstack-unite.

Additional Resources:

About AppDirect

AppDirect is a B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 14,000 advisors and 16 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth and success. For more information, visit appdirect.com, devs.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About PartnerStack

PartnerStack is the leading ecosystem orchestration platform for B2B — the only solution that combines a full partner relationship management platform including incentives and payouts, AI-powered partner intelligence, and a built-in network of over 138,000 commission-earning affiliates, influencers, co-sell and channel partners who are already transacting. Trusted by Monday.com, Stripe, Freshworks, and hundreds of the world’s most partner-driven companies, PartnerStack powers co-sell, affiliate, influencer, and referral programs within a single platform connected to the largest B2B partner network in the market. Visit us at partnerstack.com.



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