Asure Software Launches AsureWorks, a Done-for-You Payroll and HR Service for Employers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure, launched AsureWorks, a done-for-you service in which Asure specialists run payroll and handle day-to-day HR administration on behalf of employer clients. AsureWorks is offered alongside AsureCentral, Asure’s payroll and HR software platform powered by Luna AI, giving employers a clear choice in how they operate — do the work themselves on AsureCentral™, or have Asure’s team do it for them through AsureWorks. Clients remain the employer of record under either model.

Payroll and HR has to be right. Pay-transparency laws, paid-leave mandates, multi-state and remote workforces, and a steady accumulation of jurisdiction-specific rules have made the day-to-day administrative work meaningfully more complex over the past several years. For many employers, AsureCentral — powered by Luna AI — is exactly the right answer: they want the controls, the visibility, and the ability to operate the work on their own terms. For a growing number of others, that work has become more than they want their team to carry, and they have asked Asure to run it for them. AsureWorks is Asure’s response to that demand.

Same platform. Same Luna AI. The choice is who does the work. AsureWorks runs on AsureCentral, with Asure’s specialists handling payroll processing, tax filing, employee record management, onboarding, time and pay data coordination, benefits administration coordination, and the routine HR documentation and compliance administration that sits behind every pay run. Clients keep full authority over their company, their people, and their decisions, and review outcomes rather than operate the day-to-day work.

“Payroll and HR has to be right, and our clients have been telling us clearly that they want a choice in how they get there,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Asure Software. “AsureCentral is the right answer for many of our clients, and that does not change with this launch. AsureWorks is for the clients who would rather have us run the work — and we built it because they kept asking us to. It is the same platform, the same Luna AI, and the same compliance backbone our software clients already rely on, with our specialists doing the day-to-day work. For Asure, AsureWorks is additive recurring revenue from the same client base, with our team operating AsureCentral every day and Luna AI automating a meaningful share of the underlying work.”

AsureWorks is structured as a flexible alternative to a Professional Employer Organization (PEO). It does not require co-employment and does not bundle benefits or retirement programs into a fixed package. Clients remain the employer of record, choose their own benefits, retirement plans, and workforce partners, and retain full control over workforce decisions. Asure’s specialists take ownership of the operational work.

Through AsureWorks, employers receive specialist support across:

Payroll processing, tax filing, and reporting

Employee record management and HR documentation

New hire onboarding and employee change administration

Time and pay data coordination

Benefits administration coordination

Compliance administration and exception handling

“What stands out most is the peace of mind. My team has easy access when they need it, and I don’t have to worry about the day-to-day details,” said Chad Davis, an early AsureWorks client. “I’d recommend AsureWorks to any business looking to take payroll operations off their plate.”

Employers can compare AsureCentral and AsureWorks at www.asuresoftware.com/asureworks.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure’s platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance — delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure’s payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com